Eye Of Noida: A living dream that keeps getting better

NOIDA is a city that has long outgrown its former identity as a support NCR town. For the better part of the last decade, NOIDA is a city that has seen rapid infrastructure redevelopment. It has gone through multiple revolutions and evolved in all aspects.

Today, it is the fastest-growing city in INDIA with an array of record-breaking investments through FDI and domestic interests. The credit for this rapid growth in investor interest goes to the city’s proximity to the national capital, the state government’s initiative to overhaul commercial policies that attract local, national, and International businesses, and the complete overhaul of the city’s infrastructure that supports and provides additional scope for the city’s digitization and growth.

NOIDA is growing on such a scale that the government has now decided to develop its support city by the name of ‘New NOIDA’. Besides Greater NOIDA and YEIDA, this becomes the third city to be under the growing megacity’s shadow.

As the city generates its young and talented workforce locally through more than a hundred higher education institutions in its knowledge part regions, it becomes an attractive prospect for IT/ITES-based businesses as well. This has inspired multiple MNCs to initiate their operation and international service delivery centres in the city.

It is a clear indicator of the city’s commercial growth. This is more prevalent in the city’s Real Estate sector than anywhere else. Builders in NCR are reporting booking increments of nearly 62% in the NCR. This has greatly inspired real estate investors and builders to invest further in commercial spaces. The number of competitive projects with clear indications of occupancy assurance has created a unique environment of low prices and exponential growth potential.

“It has become the city’s primary nature to offer assured prosperity to any that enter NOIDA. It’s a city that is beaming bright with IT/ITES jobs along with ART, and CULTURE as well. It is a unique mix that offers everything a Metropolitan would offer and much more. This is why one can say that NOIDA is a living dream that keeps getting better” - Neeraj Jindal

Neeraj Jindal is a founding partner of FAIRFOX Infra. His organization has introduced a lucrative investment opportunity in the ‘Eye Of NOIDA’ popularly known as EON. It is a uniquely distinct RERA Certified project that carries merits not only with its unique set of state-of-the-art features but also with its strategically significant location at the junction of the NOIDA-Gr NOIDA expressway and the FNG (Faridabad-NOIDA-Ghaziabad) expressway.

FAIRFOX Infra has also been hailed as an organization that offers one of the most transparent investment options without any hollow promises. This enables them to offer prices as low as INR 4,199 per sq ft. This is because FAIRFOX does not inflate the overall cost to facilitate any other peripheral scheme. This offering is more popularly known as ‘FAIRFOX ki FAIRDEAL’.

