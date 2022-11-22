EZOK, a perfect combination of passion and determination

November 22: Having spent 30 plus years in the shoe business, and working with top global brands, Ezok is one of the best manufacturing capability and capacity. As manufacturers the brand is known for their quality craftsmanship.

The idea to launch EZOK originated from the need to address the Indian consumer's need, which has a distinctive choice but wants a durable and quality product. The collection has been designed by Italian technicians and customized to Indian fitting. Ezok is passionate about business and pays utmost attention to the smallest details. The biggest USP of EZOK is the skill to offer stylish designs at a hugely competitive price.

Above all, EZOK is the only brand that adheres to REACH compliance. It’s an EU norm that aims to improve the protection of human health and the environment through better and earlier identification of the intrinsic properties of chemical substances. The mission is to cater consumers with comfort and style in standard price range with sustainable products.

Arvind Bajaj, Founder, Ezok Shoes explained,”Each Ezok shoe is a product of intricate craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise. We care about every minute detail whether it’s the trim, thread, or the sole, to ensure that you can get a perfectly crafted product. Our shoe last and outsole last have been designed by the finest makers in Italy. We use only the REACH certified raw materials and finishing chemicals. Each product passes through a stringent quality control standard”.EZOk’s collection features over 100 plus styles for men in casuals, formals, moccasins and sportives. All the styles have been designed in Italy and the Spring/Summer/Winter’22 collection features a diverse range of styles, colors and moods for men. The collection has a durable, contemporary line that includes formal derbies, casual moccasins, sneakers, slips-ons, comfort footwear and winter boots. It’s a collection that has something for everyone.

TARGET CONSUMER: Ezok is for age groups across the board, from the young urbans and fashion-lover to the senior urban executive, specially curated for price sensitive male in an age group of 25 years to 55 years. The Ezok wearer is fashionable by instinct, a go-getter by design, enthusiastic and confident about life. The target audience includes those who prefer to always dress well and appropriately for the occasion — whether that means the traditionally affluent, the professional rich or the young urban executive. The promotion campaigns of the company are targeted to this audience. Presently, Ezok utilizes social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to create buzz among viewers and customers.

RETAIL PRESENCE: Presently, on online shopping portals and own websites. EZOK has created its retail footprint in tier-I & II cities across Multi brand retail channels - high streets, premium malls, and shop-in-shops. Going forward, the brand would be creating their brand walls at major departmental stores.

SUPER FLEXIBLE: The more flexible a shoe is, the more your foot will be able to move naturally with its preferred movement path over any type of terrain. If the shoe isn’t impeding the natural movements of your foot, your brain can focus on balancing and propelling your body as you move through the terrain. Ezok offers a phenomenal amount of flexibility which is a mind-blowing experience.

ECO PACKAGING: EZOK uses sustainable packaging by using materials and manufacturing techniques to diminish energy use and reduce the harmful impacts of packaging on the environment. The packaging materials include biodegradable and recyclable materials in preference to materials like plastic. Eco-friendly packaging is easy to dispose of or reused.

Collection is now available at all the leading portals and prominent stores across India.

Prices range - Rs. 2500-5999/-

Instagram: @ezokshoes

Facebook: @ezokshoes

www.ezokshoes.com

Contact : Admin@ezokshoes.com

