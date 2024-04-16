Fabric Chandelier Illuminates Gwalior Airport

Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh has undergone a makeover. East Craft Designs Pvt. Ltd., under the visionary leadership of Mr. Krishnan Rajesh, using local craftsmen, have adorned the airport with striking artwork, blending heritage and modernity seamlessly.

At the heart of the transformation is the departure check-in area, where visitors are greeted by a stunning display of ceiling art. Hanging 20 meters above, 48 panels showcase Gwalior's rich history and culture. Each panel is carefully crafted to depict scenes from the city's past, creating a captivating visual experience.

This project not only highlights local talent but also celebrates Gwalior's cultural heritage, making the airport more than just a transit hub.

Each panel is designed to create a grand chandelier effect, adding to the airport's ambiance.

Reflecting more on the project, Mr. Krishnan Rajesh, a founding director of East Craft, emphasized the collaborative effort between local artisans and craftsmen from across Madhya Pradesh and with the immense support from the Art Curator, AAI. Together, they seamlessly integrated age-old weaving, embroidery, and block printing techniques with contemporary design elements, resulting in a masterpiece that pays homage to Gwalior's vibrant heritage.

The transformation of Gwalior Airport is a testament to the city's artistic prowess and its commitment to preserving its heritage. As travelers pass through, they are treated to a glimpse of Gwalior's beauty and charm, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit.

