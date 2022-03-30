Fabricoz brings Indian and Pakistani ethnic fashion dresses to USA

India is always valued for its tradition, culture, and ethnicity. This traditionally rich country is also known for its beautiful and breath-taking Indian clothing for women. Indian clothes and dresses are not just remarkable but inimitable and are admired by myriads not only in India but abroad too. At the same time, Pakistani attire is just as elegant and modest. The simple and sober outfits with noteworthy styles are pleasing to the diverse crowd. They are not only beautiful but extremely comfortable to wear, which is why they have gained traction in recent times all over the globe.

The founder of Fabricoz, Shazia Parveen, has been living outside India for over two decades, where she has always struggled to find similar Indian Salwar Kameez and original Pakistani dresses as she could back home. With the very limited availability and selection, it was never a satisfactory experience for her to buy the quality and designs that the local stores offered, which often led to a lot of frustration. To bridge this market gap and to end this constant struggle, she started her own online shopping fashion store, Fabricoz – www.fabricoz.com that sells a selection of original and designer Indian and Pakistani outfits, otherwise unavailable, especially in the USA and Australia.

There are a huge number of people from India and Pakistan residing outside their countries who wish to retain their culture and dazzle on festive occasions in their original and authentic attire. It's said that a woman always looks pretty in a salwar suit and sparkling jewellery. Shazia wanted to build a platform to offer the best Indian wear for women and bring them a step closer to their homes. Bringing an Indian touch to a foreign land can mean a lot to people who miss their culture and values. Such fashion styles can always help people there to rekindle their roots and be extremely proud of their rich tradition.

Salwar Kameez, Indian Dresses, Pakistani Dresses, Lehenga Choli, and Sarees are just some of the few of the styles available at Fabricoz. The online store is all about glamour and glory. Every dress in the store is carefully curated to ensure they are eye-catching, and any person wearing those dresses will look wondrous and graceful. Designer Indian clothes can make one look richer and more elegant. Fabricoz has one simple purpose, and that is to provide the best online shopping experience to all its clients in the USA and Australia. The mission is to fulfil the client’s Indian fashion needs by offering them made-to-order and custom-stitched outfits that are delivered to door in a short time anywhere in the world. Fabricoz ensures that clients get an easy-to-use online platform and have a satisfactory and safe experience while shopping online. Taking clients' feedback on improving the customer service is also essential, and Fabricoz has used this feedback over the years to improve the store and provide a seamless online shopping experience. Fabricoz’s presence on social media has also helped them gain access to a diverse crowd. The outfits offered can make any woman look glorious and help them sparkle. It’s a beautiful opportunity for women to explore a variety of Indian clothes that help them fulfil their cultural dressing needs. Fabricoz promises to offer authentic and unique designs that are always trending and stylish. They constantly endeavour to remain updated with the latest trends, making their clients' experience worthwhile by providing new styles and designs on a weekly basis. Be it Diwali, Holi, Eid or any wedding ceremony, Fabricoz ensures to keep the latest designs ready for customisation available in the stores for delivery in just 2 weeks.

Fashion always comes with change, and everyone wishes to fit into the trend while at the same time looking out for products that are also different. Fabricoz offers styles that are completely in line with current trends, as well as a wide range of options from which to choose, allowing them to select clothing that will attract a lot of compliments from everyone.

All this has been possible primarily because of Shazia’s dedication to bring such elegant and designer Indian dresses to the people in the US. Being in the US or Australia, where celebrating Indian occasions and festivals is now very common, making the whole occasion special becomes really important. What more than a bright Saree or designer Salwar Suit or a Pakistani dress to make her time memorable. Looking at oneself in the mirror with those dazzling Indian clothes surely makes one smile wider. The Fabricoz brand not only provides great variety but also provides women with top-quality fabric that is comfortable to wear. Fabricoz’s mission is to make the clients feel happy and satisfied with the outfits made just for them with a perfect design and fit.

These ethnic Indian dresses are so appealing that not just Indians or Pakistanis but even women from the western and European countries love exploring such traditional styles and aesthetically pleasing attire. Fabricoz has achieved plenty of growth in the past five years in the US and has captured a huge online market share in Australia. Fabricoz is now the leading fashion online store for Indian and Pakistani clothing in Australia and attracts thousands of people every month to their website. They are now expanding their business to other European countries, the Middle East, and Canada to give women an extra reason to smile with confidence and feel closer to home than ever.

