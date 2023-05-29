Factors to consider before purchasing health insurance:

Health insurance is a type of insurance that covers the cost of medical and surgical expenses incurred by an insured individual. Health insurance policies come in various forms, and each approach may provide different levels of coverage, deductibles, and premiums. Purchasing health insurance is an important decision that requires careful consideration of various factors. You can purchase from a reputed insurer such as Chola MS health insurance after researching suitability to your budget and requirements.

Types of health insurance

The first factor to consider is the type of health insurance. The different types of health insurance plans are -

Individual Health Insurance Plans: These plans provide coverage for an individual’s medical expenses. They are suitable for people who want to cover themselves and their medical expenses in case of hospitalization.

Family Floater Health Insurance Plans: These plans provide coverage for the entire family under a single policy. The sum assured in these plans can be used by any member of the family.

Group Health Insurance Plans: These plans are designed for organizations or groups of people. They provide coverage to employees or members of the group at a lower premium than individual plans.

Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plans: These plans are specifically designed for senior citizens. They provide coverage for medical expenses that are typically associated with age-related illnesses and ailments.

Critical Illness Health Insurance Plans: These plans provide coverage for specified critical illnesses like cancer, heart attack, and stroke. The policy pays a lump sum amount upon diagnosis of the critical illness, which can be used for treatment expenses.

Disease-specific Health Insurance Plans: These plans provide coverage for specific diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. They provide coverage for medical expenses related to the specific disease only.

Personal Accident Health Insurance Plans: These plans provide coverage in case of accidental death or disability. They offer compensation for the loss of income due to the accident and provide coverage for medical expenses related to the accident.

Factors to consider before purchasing health insurance:

Coverage limits

The coverage limits of a health insurance policy refer to the maximum amount that the policy will pay out for medical expenses. It is important to consider the coverage limits when purchasing health insurance. Higher coverage limits may result in higher premiums but provide greater protection against high medical expenses.

Deductibles

The deductible is the amount that an insured individual must pay before the health insurance policy begins to pay for medical expenses. Higher deductibles result in lower premiums, but they also require the insured individual to pay more out of pocket before the policy starts covering medical expenses. It is essential to consider the deductible when purchasing health insurance, as it can have a significant impact on the cost of medical care.

Co-payments and co-insurance

Co-payments and co-insurance are the amounts that an insured individual must pay out of pocket for medical expenses after the deductible has been met. Co-payments are a fixed amount, while co-insurance is a percentage of the total cost of medical expenses. It is important to consider the co-payment and co-insurance amounts when purchasing health insurance, as they can have a significant impact on the cost of medical care.

Network providers

Health insurance policies often have a network of healthcare providers that the insured individual can visit for medical care. It is important to consider the network providers when purchasing health insurance, as visiting an out-of-network provider may result in higher out-of-pocket costs. It is also important to consider whether the policy allows for visits to specialists or requires a referral from a primary care physician.

Prescription drug coverage

Many health insurance policies provide coverage for prescription drugs. It is important to consider prescription drug coverage when purchasing health insurance, as some policies may have limitations on the types of drugs that are covered or may require the insured individual to pay a co-payment or co-insurance for prescription drugs.

Pre-existing conditions

Pre-existing conditions refer to any medical condition that an insured individual had before purchasing health insurance. It is important to consider pre-existing conditions when purchasing health insurance, as some policies may not provide coverage for pre-existing conditions or may have waiting periods before coverage begins for pre-existing conditions.

Maximum out-of-pocket costs

The maximum out-of-pocket costs refer to the total amount that an insured individual must pay out of pocket for medical expenses before the policy begins to cover 100% of the costs. It is essential to consider the maximum out-of-pocket costs when purchasing health insurance, as it can have a significant impact on the cost of medical care.

Plans with lower premiums may have higher maximum out-of-pocket limits, while plans with higher premiums may have lower maximum out-of-pocket limits.

There are typically two types of maximum out-of-pocket costs under health insurance: individual and family.

Individual maximum out-of-pocket costs: This is the highest amount an individual would have to pay in a given year for their healthcare expenses before the insurance company pays for all eligible healthcare expenses for the rest of the year. This amount may vary based on the insurance plan, and it typically includes deductibles, copays, and coinsurance.

Family maximum out-of-pocket costs: This is the highest amount a family would have to pay in a given year for their healthcare expenses before the insurance company pays for all eligible healthcare expenses for the rest of the year. The family maximum out-of-pocket cost is typically higher than the individual maximum out-of-pocket cost and includes all the healthcare expenses of the family members covered by the plan.

Customer service

Customer service is an important factor to consider when purchasing health insurance. It is important to choose a health insurance company that has a good reputation for customer service and is responsive to inquiries and concerns.

Purchasing health insurance is an important decision that requires careful consideration of various factors. Chola MS health insurance policies give you different options for coverage, and you can read up to find a policy that suits your requirement and budget. Head to Chola MS health insurance on our website here and learn more before purchasing health insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.