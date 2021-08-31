Failed IVF Cycle? What to do now?

Technological advancements and evolution of medications and culture procedures have dramatically improved the success rates of the process of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), commonly known as the miracle of science, over the last decade or so.

Even as success rates are high, there are some cases where IVF cycles fail. There is no reason to be disheartened. This could happen due to a variety of factors and what is important is to understand what went wrong.

The process of IVF entails removing a women’s eggs from her body with the help of an ultrasound scan machine through her vagina, which is a day care process. She is given about 10 days of injections to grow the eggs inside her reproductive system before that. The removed eggs are fertilised with the partner’s sperms and the resultant embryos are frozen until transferred at subsequent cycles.

In some cases, there could be a failure to retrieve the eggs or non-usable sperms or bad grade embryos because of the male and female partner factor. There could be technical issues which can result in not getting a good grade embryo for transfer. There could even be loss of embryos due to the technique of freezing and thawing.

But whatever be the reason, there is no need to lose hope. There are some simple dos and don’ts to follow before you can try again. A woman after transfer is on strong medications, which must be immediately stopped. Discussing about why it failed and what to do next could be very emotionally taxing for the couple when they have received the news that the transfer has failed. So, I generally recommend them to wait to talk about it until after they calm down and ask them to come back after their period comes.

There are some major factors to be considered for the success of IVF, the most critical one is selecting a good embryology lab. You need to choose a lab which is set up properly, follows international standards and always ask for their key performance indicators. Other factors are a good clinician fellowship trained in fertility, good embryologist, and good gametes ie., sperm and egg. And prior to embryo transfer we need to rule out all other causes in the uterine lining which potentially could cause IVF failure.

In some cases, the chances of risk or failure are higher. These couples need to be aware of the realistic success rates while undergoing IVF. If the couple have had a failure in the past, the clinical pregnancy rate is around 25-30 per cent compared to a patient having a first time transfer, who has about a 50 per cent chance for conception.

One of the common reasons for failure is sub optimal quality gametes. This can lead to reduced number of good grade embryos. In some cases, if the female partner suffers from conditions like endometriosis, adenomyosis, hydrosalpinx, etc, it could also affect IVF results.

Stress management is very important and partners supporting each other and not trying to blame each other is of paramount importance. Knowing all your options allows acceptance and having realistic expectations, which can lower disappointments and at the same time ensure that you don’t lose hope.

Weight has an important role to play in the success of IVF. Maintain a healthy BMI and follow a low carbohydrate, high protein diet with regular physical exercise of about an hour, 5 times a week.

IVF is an expensive and emotionally draining process. A couple can go for a maximum of 3-4 egg collections and about 7-8 transfers is what I would recommend based on individual couple characteristics. They should be prepared to choose other options prior to this, such as the option to be child free, adoption, etc.

But remember that age is an important factor for success of this procedure. After 1 year of unprotected sex, if a woman less than 35 years and a man with no obvious problems have trouble conceiving, they must get evaluated. In cases where the age of the women is more than 35 woman, or if there are any issues with either partner, the evaluation must be sooner.

To know more about taking a step towards parenthood, log in here and check out our website.

Dr Abdul Basith, MD(OG), Dip. MAS, FRM is Consultant Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeon and Fertility Specialist at Madras Medical Mission, Chennai.