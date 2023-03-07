International Women's Day - A day dedicated to the celebration of women's achievements. It is also the day of a global focus on equality and the pathways for creating a new world.

After cricket, the second thing which runs India is inspiration. Today we honour women for playing an essential role in India, being an icon of inspiration.

Today, women have succeeded in every industry especially in education as they have stepped into new roles of being a mentor, education experts or coaches. They have set precedence for other women to rise in their profession with their courage and excellence.

Fame Finders Media has brought together 10 inspiring women of the nation on the occasion of International Women's Day to share their journeys, challenges, and mantra for success as coaches, mentors and educational experts.

We hope their stories will inform and influence other women waiting to rise as leaders.

1. Rashmi Datt

When I started my career many years ago, I thought growing was about delivering results and demonstrating competence; but this is only partially true! As a professional, these are given. What really snagged my early career was getting caught in the brambles of inadequate Communication, interpersonal Conflict, and Competition. I thought the issue was with the ‘others’, but I discovered it's about understanding and managing my own and others’ emotions, and making healthy choices from the ‘wise mind’.

Because of these experiences, and a steep learning curve in Emotional Intelligence, I can coach others from where they are. I help leaders build their inner 'Emotional Regulator', and in reaching their highest potential and expression.

Of course, I still get ‘snagged’ when things go wrong, but equanimity arises from the power of observation, the ability to see without being caught in what we see. You climb the mountain to be able to look over the whole situation, not bound by one side or the other.

My mantra (borrowed from Carl Jung) is: ‘If the path before you is clear, you are probably on someone else’s. Go ahead and get out of your comfort zone.’

2. Komal Shah

My work enables me to meet and talk to multiple founders. It is an amazing experience trying to help someone who is developing a business - a lot of fulfillment comes out of it. My work also enables me to train and instill certain values in the students with whom I work. If I can get even 10% of client handling insights through to a student, I consider that I have contributed something that they will not get easily.

When it comes to dealing with stress, thankfully, I have my mother's temperament. I can maintain stability despite multiple things being outstanding at the same time. I do get frustrated at times, more with things not working than things going wrong. Then I summon the powers of my team and my loved ones and try to crack it with their help.

My message to women who want to take up this career is, be real, be true to yourself. Keep a high degree of communication with everyone when things are not working and try to deal with stuff with help rather than fighting it all alone.

3. Debeshi Chakravorty

Cities transform in decades but lives transform in moments. As a mother and a protagonist in my field; I wanted to see certain transformations in our society for our children; in my lifetime.

Hence I made the career pivot from being a Gold-medallist Smart City Designer to becoming an award-winning Coach designing Smart professionals.

Challenge has been the springboard for success for me. When life reads NO. I read it ON.

I got diagnosed with stage-4 endometriosis in 2014. It challenged leading a normal life but in the next 6 months, I completed my Coach-training and transformed more than 500 lives without surgery !!! My case was featured at an International medical conference, as a successful case of recovery with medication in 2018.

Now, I lead a fully functional life balancing work & family. My message is 'Winners never Quit, and Quitters Never Win' (borrowed from Lisa Nicolas)

4. Shilpa Bhaskar Gole

I noticed that the financial services industry is not designed for women to flourish with money. Women are grappling with a system that has constantly left them out because of the patriarchal mindset that has existed for ages. Now, more than ever, women want to manage money on their own terms. As a financial wellness coach, I aspire to help more women feel confident with money so that they can navigate their financial journeys independently, and accomplish what matters most to them.

I remind myself of all my success stories. I remind myself that I have it in me to move forward and to keep the focus on my big, audacious vision. Breathwork long walks and journaling help tremendously.

My special message - Dan Sullivan famously said “The way to measure your progress is backward against where you started, not against your ideal.” So remember to celebrate your wins along the way.

5. Rituu A Saraswat

I was inspired by my own struggles. At age 32 I was struggling with depression and emotional breakdown. That phase made me question my entire life.

I started asking myself questions like “Is life only about playing the different roles of a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother? Who am I beyond these roles?”

These questions led to a journey of self-discovery and growth. I read tons of books on self-growth and explored various therapies and healing modalities to understand myself better.

As I moved from a victim mentality to a growth mindset, I knew my purpose in life was to help other women break the limiting belief that society puts on us.

When everything goes wrong, just remember one thing, challenges are not punishments, these are opportunities to learn. My mantra "Change your mindset, transform your life"

6. Dr. Indu Arneja

Counselling, coaching, and training are all offshoots of helping people grow and shine. I have always been intrigued by the quick influence these have on human behavior. Being a psychologist, I enjoy connecting with people at the soul level and helping them connect with their inner powerhouse.

When I started my journey as a trainer in healthcare, it was almost like an uncharted road as healthcare communication was an unknown word, but today I am humbled to be recognized as one of the pioneers in Clinical Communication training. I have conducted over 2000 training programs for more than 100 hospitals and medical and dental colleges across the country and have trained approximately 50000 doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

When things go wrong, I sit and reflect on what I did wrong. I take responsibility for my decisions and actions, change my course of action and move on. No stopping!!

My special message is - Perseverance is the key to success. Unless you really desire something, it wouldn’t happen.

7. Urmimala Deb

Urmi Deb is a Superconsciousness Coach. With decades of experience in energy healing and Regression therapy. She is also a Reiki Master and Meditation teacher.

Urmi says, "From the corporate world of Advertising, I changed completely to a career in energy healing, self-transformation, and spirituality. What inspired me was a difficult period in my life. From a low, depressive phase, I managed to pull myself out of the darkness. I do believe it was with Divine grace. Once I was out, there was no looking back.

The only way to rise out of challenges I believe is to change oneself. To be able to go inside and see what in you is bringing about this challenge and to overcome those aspects of yourself."

Her success mantra: "Change yourself to change the world."

8. Sweety Gosar

From my life and school experience, I felt that the qualities required to be successful in life depend mostly on childhood. The best time to imbibe all the desired qualities in a person is till the age of 14 as the brain patterns are developing till that time. For ex- the base for strong and tall buildings is its pillars and foundation, so for a child to be successful in the future, qualities like consistency, dedication, devotion, confidence, hardworking nature, and good habits must be developed from childhood. These factors deciding a child's personality, attitude, and thought pattern are all embedded in childhood experience & learning. With this vision, when he becomes an adult he/she must be engraved with all desired qualities, I choose this career.

My perspective to see any situation be it good or bad is positive. I always try to seek a solution to any problem and if anything is going wrong, I take it as a learning and convert any negative emotion into fuel and perform better.

My special message to women who want to take up this career is -This is the career where we can get respect, love, name & fame but at the same time we are giving back to society and ultimately we are building our nation's future where money is generated by default.

9. Joie Arora

My quest began with addressing my hidden emotions, thoughts, triggers & patterns as soon as I became a mother. I felt the responsibility to re-wire my inner child while I chose to raise my child consciously. What surprised me was not many parents addressed their parenting struggles & resorted to the ways they were parented. What’s critical is to realize, we can’t raise our children in the ways we were raised,35-40 yrs. back, ‘cuz that world no longer exists.

What keeps me going is the concern for the well-being of my child, the parent I am becoming (inner work )& children in the world. Parenting can’t be perfect, it can only be intentional. Also, bad moments don’t need to be turned into a bad mindset.

My special message - Only, when we are gentle & compassionate towards ourselves (inner child), we can extend that to our children. Stay tuned to your inner child. Empower one heart & one belief at a time. It’s an inside-out journey.

10. Mukta Bahrani

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do." From an IT professional, I moved on to become a Corporate Trainer and a Life Coach. It was not easy, but I believed in my purpose, my talent, and my passion.

Many talented people miss out on some amazing opportunities because of a lack of good soft skills; I wanted to help them. I train these professionals and entrepreneurs to develop their skills, their personalities, and their personal brand and take their professional and personal life to the next level. I also help other trainers to plan and deliver excellent training or start and enhance their entrepreneurship journey. Most people want personal guidance in solving their problems; and as a Life Coach, I handhold them in their growth journey.

Today, after training and guiding more than 12000 people, this profession continues to be beautifully fulfilling, as I see all my clients change their life, become happier and successful, and achieve their dreams! And whenever things don’t go as expected, I rise up to the challenges by refocusing on my purpose and vision, and taking one step at a time!

To all you amazing women out there… Know your why, believe in it, and take that step – your beautiful journey awaits!

