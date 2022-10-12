Famed Haryanvi Producer Inderjeet Singh Rao Plays Song 'BIRTHDAY' On Gem Tunes

It is time to get excited! Famous Haryanvi Producer Inderjeet Singh Rao has launched their new song, “Birthday”. The song has been officially released through Haryana’s top YouTube channel, Gem Tunes. It has been directed by none other than the Haryanvi fame, B2together. Fans predict the song will be a blockbuster hit considering the immense popularity of the artists like Kaka Wrld, Pranjal Dahiya, and Megha Kishore involved and the fascinating title of the song.

The lyrics and composition of this new song have been done by the most acclaimed singers of the present Haryanvi generation, Kaka Wrld and Megha Kishore. The involvement of the popular Haryanvi artist, Pranjal Dahiya besides Kaka Wrld has got Haryanvi fans going all crazy for the song. Pranjal Dahiya’s contributions to the song have certainly added more sense of hype to this Haryanvi song on a global scale.

The song by Kaka Wrld and Megha Kishore has been released officially under the label name, Gem Tunes Haryanvi, only a few days back. It is available for the audience to listen to on the official YouTube Haryanvi channel, Gem Tunes. Gem Tunes will be the first place where listeners have full access to the full video and audio of the “Birthday” song by Kaka Wrld and Megha Kishore.

“Bholenath” song fame, Kaka Wrld has certainly come a long way since the viral popularity of the song. The heartfelt voice and touching lyrics of the song have aided a million devotees of God Shiva to get a step closer to him. The sweet tune can be heard in every other temple across Haryana to this very day. It is popular amongst religious Haryanvi song listeners out there.

Leading artist, Pranjal Dahiya is no less popular. She got her entry into the world of stardom after the YouTube music video “52 Gaj Ka Daman” became a hit. The song got appreciation and accreditation of a million people on YouTube, followed by other social media platforms. Megha Kishore has a comparatively wider following than Pranjal Dahiya in that aspect. The “Maa Rap Song” singer is a milestone in herself. The presence of her voracious voice makes the newly released “Birthday” song all set for breaking all music records.

“Birthday” song will reach its audiences through the popular music label, Gem Tunes. Gem Tunes is a leading company with an established footing in the music industry. The label has given some glorious hits such as “Razzi Bolja”, “Z Black Shishe”, “Supna song Akhil”, and “Mouj Jamane Meh” amongst others. Until now, the label has launched over 10,000+ content that have achieved over 150+ million views on YouTube. This new song has only added another feather to the cap of the well-recognized label, Gem Tunes. Thousands of users have expressed their liking for this melodious song on various social media platforms. We are sure it will reach millions in the days to come.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.