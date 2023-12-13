Family Floater Health Insurance Rates and Plans for Abha Card Holders

When it comes to protecting the health of your loved ones, a family floater health insurance plan appears as a prudent and cost-effective choice. This complete guide highlights the intricacies of family floater health insurance, focusing on its meaning, how it works, top advantages, comparing rates and plans for ABHA card holders, and things to consider before buying a family floater plan.

What is Family Floater Health Insurance?

A family floater health insurance plan is a customized health coverage that extends to multiple family members. Unlike any other individual health insurance, which requires separate plans for each family member, a family floater plan allows you to cover your spouse, children, parents, and siblings under a single policy. This smoothens the insurance process and proves economical, with lower premiums than individual plans.

How Family Floater Health Insurance Works

A family floater health insurance plan, consolidates the coverage for all enrolled family members under a single plan. The shared sum insured allows multiple claims, offering flexibility during medical emergencies.

For instance, if you purchase a family floater plan having a sum insured of Rs. 10 lakhs to cover 5 family members, each member is effectively covered for Rs. 2 lakhs. However, the total coverage remains Rs. 10 lakhs. So if one member claims Rs. 3 lakhs, the remaining Rs. 7 lakhs is still available for other members.

Top Advantages of Family Floater Health Insurance

The single coverage can be utilized by any or all members as per need, enabling flexibility. The unused sum insured amount can also be carried forward up to a limit. Cashless Facility: Like individual plans, family floaters also have a cashless hospitalization facility for a smooth claims process.

How to Get Extra Coverage as an ABHA Card Holder

As an ABHA card holder, you can avail of exclusive rewards and discounts from insurers by linking your health ID with insurance plans. This allows seamless access to health records for insurers and faster onboarding. Some key benefits include:

Higher sum insured options

Faster claim processing and enhanced cashless approvals

Extra loyalty rewards and incentives

So, by linking your ABHA ID, you can maximize your health insurance coverage cost-effectively.

Few Things to Consider Before Buying Family Floater Health Insurance

When purchasing family floater health insurance, keep the following parameters in mind:

Be aware of the waiting period, typically 2-5 years, during which pre-existing conditions and certain add-on benefits are not covered. Check policy documents for exemptions. Renewability: Choose a lifetime renewal policy to continue coverage as your family grows without new medical tests. This ensures continuity of coverage.

What is the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA Card)?

On September 27th, 2021, the Indian Government initiated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM). This mission aimed to provide all Indian citizens with a digital health ID that will simplify easy access to medical records. In the ABHA ecosystem, this ID is a 14-digit unique identification number used anywhere in India to digitally store health records like prescriptions, lab reports, discharge summaries, etc. Thus, you can instantly share your health information with registered medical professionals across India without geographical barriers.

Why Should You Create an ABHA ID Card?

Carrying medical reports and keeping track of medical history can be challenging. An ABHA digital health ID card solves these issues by creating integrated digital health records that can be easily accessed anywhere in India. You simply share your health ID number with an approved healthcare provider, and they can instantly access your medical information online after obtaining your consent.

Benefits of ABHA Card

Securely stores health records like prescriptions, discharge summaries, etc.

Allows quick sharing of medical history across India

Ensures continuum of care with seamless records

Avoids the hassle of carrying reports physically

Saves costs and time in duplication of medical tests

Improves diagnosis and treatment with a complete history

Eligibility Criteria for ABHA Card

Be an Indian citizen

Have a valid Aadhaar card

Ways to Create Your ABHA Card

Your ABHA Health ID card can be created in the following ways:

Through the official ACKO app

Through the official ABHA app

By visiting the ABHA portal (@healthid.ndhm.gov.in)

At authorized enrollment centres like PHCs, CHCs, etc.

Through health programs like PM Jan Arogya Yojana

Conclusion

A customized family floater health insurance plan, helps cost-effectively provide adequate and flexible coverage for your family's medical needs. As an ABHA card holder, you can further maximize your health insurance benefits. Evaluate your family's requirements, compare suitable plans per the parameters discussed, and invest in comprehensive coverage for complete peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

