Family-Friendly Holiday Experiences in Brisbane, Australia

Looking for ideas to entertain the kids in Brisbane? Look no further – we've compiled the ultimate list of things to do for an adventure and exploration the whole family will enjoy in Brisbane.

1. Connect with wildlife

Have some koala-ty time and cuddle with a koala, see platypus, pat a llama or feed fish – discover Brisbane’s wide range of wildlife parks, zoos and animal farms. We suggest stopping in at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary or Summer Land Camels.

2. Get out on the river

River life offers a wide range of adventure activities to keep people of all ages entertained. Try kayaking on the river, abseiling down the Kangaroo Point Cliffs or riding a Segway. If you're after an adrenaline rush, ride along the Brisbane River at speed or cruise out to the stunning Moreton Bay with Jet Ski Tours Brisbane.

3. Ignite your imagination at Queensland Museum

Use your imagination to create a world of wonder at the Queensland Museum’s Kids Program or come face-to-café with the world’s biggest dinosaur at the Dinosaurs of Patagonia Exhibition.

4. Eat your heart out

Eat Street Northshoreis Brisbane’s bustling night market and has all your favourite street foods under a fairy-lit alleyway of shipping containers down by Hamilton Wharf. Eat, drink & shop every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Plus you’ll want to keep an eye out on their events calendar with local & touring bands as well as regularly featured headline shows.

5. Explore Roma Street Parkland

Take the kids on a stroll through the designer gardens and sprawling lawns, pack a picnic and utilise one of the parklands' many barbecues, let the kids loose on the playgrounds or enjoy the year-round calendar of events.

6. Take a mini break on an island

Escape the city and head for one of the islands where you’ll find wide, golden, sandy beaches and refreshing aquatic waters to explore. Just a short ferry ride from Brisbane, you’ll be able to discover paradise for yourself atMoreton IslandorNorth Stradbroke Island.

7. Stop for a round of putt-putt

Take the kids to enjoy mini golf on your holidays. Experience the epic view atVictoria Park Putt-Putt, travel to the land of wonder withHillstone St Lucia’s Enchanted Garden Mini Golf course or tryUndersea Putt & Playto see their themed Putt-Putt course.

8. Take the family to the farm

A short drive from Brisbane lies a number of homely farm stays where you can take the family to have an authentic farm experience. Tommerups Dairy Farm, Cedar Glen Farmstay or Clandulla Cottages and Farmstay all offer an authentic and scenic countryside experiences the whole family will love.

9. Look at the stars

The Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium is the perfect chance for kids to learn about the stars, planets and what's out there in the sky. Head along to see re-creations of the night sky in the Cosmic Skydome, see fragments of asteroids and spacecraft models, and watch short feature shows.

10. Explore the gardens

The Brisbane Botanic Gardens at the base of Mt Coot-the feature a wonderful display of plants and attractions including a Japanese Garden, Tropical Dome, Freedom Wall, self-guided walks, Cactus Zone, Bonsai House and Hide 'N' Seek children's trail, and the Planetarium is right nearby.

11. Hike through our national parks

Make the most of Brisbane in the great outdoors and wander along some of the many trails and scenic walks in the region. From heritage-listed rainforests to bushland hikes with a waterfall or view – explore a national park near Brisbane.

12. Take to the trees

At the TreeTop Challenge at Tamborine Mountain, the kids will have the ultimate adventure experience as they undertake the 100-plus TreeTop challenges spread over six huge courses, spanning through 10 acres of unspoilt natural bushland combining rope and wire challenges. The courses range from easy to extreme and traverse through nine acres of amazing bushland and rainforest

13. Discover history with Museum of Brisbane Kids

The Museum of Brisbane brings our city's vibrant art, culture and history alive right in the heart of the Brisbane CBD. Found in City Hall, the Museum runs a MoB Kids program designed with exhibitions and events the whole family will enjoy to inspire curiosity, learning and endless fun for all ages.

14. Board your own GoBoat

Be your own captain aboard Brisbane's best private picnic boat experience! GoBoat’s are easy and fun to drive, making them kid-friendly, and the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. With a complimentary Captain's Hat, you can set sail for an afternoon on the water.

15. Play around with the interactive Cube

As the world’s largest interactive learning display space, the Cube at QUTis designed to inspire the next generation of thinkers and is a fun way to encourage interactive and hands-on learning experiences.

