Famous TikTokers in The USA: 2023 Edition - Check out the list

Did you land here when trying to find the list of famous TikTokers in the USA? Well then, it's just the right thing you have done.

Regarding lip sync videos, TikTok is the app that bought such huge limelight for such short video content. In the entertainment content industry, there have been many viral videos on TikTok by global stars, including Bella Poarch, Will Smith, Charlie D'amelia, and more.

Today, many famous social media influencers started from TikTok, Addison Rae being a live example.

From having a powerful fan following to establishing a lucrative social media career, TikTok helped many influencers kick-start a successful social media journey.

With that, would you want to know the top TikTok creator in the USA? We will help you find many.

43 Famous TikTokers in the US Trending

43 Famous TikTokers in the US Trending

Kylie Jenner

Who doesn't know Kylie Jenner? From being on the list of most-followed Instagram celebrities to becoming a sensation amongst the audience for her lip kit and cosmetic brand, the internet and social media has been the junior Kardashian's favorite.

Hailing from the United States, Kylie Jenner gained fame from the popular reality show Keeping up With The Kardashians. Being the youngest amongst the Kardashian race and the most famous, Kylie is quite famous on TikTok.

Kylie gained fame from the reality show but gradually built her profile on social media platforms. Once the show went off-air, everything then was about the social media collaborations and her famous cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie did one post on TikTok and then started gaining over a million followers. She has been keen on following all the TikTok trends and uploaded some original videos on TikTok.

Hylie's videos feature her sisters (The Kardashians) and her friends.

Every TikTok video Kylie does gets more than a million likes making her one of the most famous social media personalities ever.

2. Alex Warren

Another famous TikTokers in USA is Alex warren, who creates content for Instagram and YouTube channels too. However, Alex has gotten a huge fan following on the TikTok page by creating lip-sync videos.

If there's one thing to note about the creator, it is the time for which the creator has been engaged in creating popular content while also planning long-length videos for the Instagram page.

The average views for most of the creator's videos hit close to a million views. As part of their personal life and other hobbies, the creator loves skateboarding and shows a glimpse of his sporty sessions on TikTok here and there.

3. Noah Beck

Noah Beck is one of the stars who gained fame from TikTok and became a sensation through the platform. From uploading videos on sports, lifestyle, and comedy, he is also a member of the Sway House.

Sway House collaborates with content creators and social media influencers like Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall.

Taking it back to Noah, he grabbed the limelight with rumours of his affair with Dixie D'Amelio. While the relationship did not last long as per the spread rumours, it did create a buzz all through the internet. So one can buy his merch on the various social media handles.

4. Liza Koshy

Another personality who gained fame through social media platforms, Liza Koshy's profile is very similar to that of Noah, the only difference being that she gained fame through Vine.

Her real name is Elizabeth Shaila. She has 17 million fans on YouTube, and her two channels (combined) have three billion+ views. She has been honored with four Teen Choice Awards, Streamy Awards, and Kid's Choice awards for her work.

She then transitioned to TikTok, considering the platform's popularity, but it wasn't very new to her since she already was well-versed with the short video content creation.

Today, when you look closely at the profile, she is a comedian, an actress, and a social media personality. She seems very jolly from the content she puts on her various social media handles. The content she creates is quite famous amongst other TikTok accounts.

The influencer is active on YouTube and creates long-length video content; one of her most popular series include 'Liza on Demand.'

5. Flight House

Flight House is not a general individual's TikTok profile but rather a collaboration of many Gen Z influencers like Addison Rae, Noah Centino, and Charlie D'Amelio.

It is a US-based group that is all about creating content. Since it started, the company has grown immensely, become a famous influencer's association, and acquired a podcast. They have also started their own record label.

Flight House has created some of the most viral content on TikTok and is a renowned term for implementing popular and effective brand management strategies.

Flighthouse has established authority for accelerating many viral hit songs thriving on TikTok, including "Sunday Best" by Surfaces and "Roxanne" by Arizona Zervas.

Many top performers rank in the Billboard Hot 100 as soon as Flighthouse gets involved.

6. David Dobrik

Today, David Dobrik is a famous TikTok star who started his influential journey on YouTube. Even now, he does YouTube channel content, which is quite popular, but now his name for fame has shifted to creating short-length videos on YouTube.

David is now quite popular and loved amongst his fans and followers. When he started a TikTok channel, it soon picked up a lot of followers. His TikTok content is mainly focused on him having fun with friends. However, he also does reviews for gadgets that he gets from his own pocket.

These are a few content ideas that helped him get so many followers from all parts of the world.

There have been many controversies around Dobrik regarding bullying and sexual misconduct against his group of boys; however, he has chosen to remain silent on most of them, like one of his boys Dom Zeglaitis. Dobrik decides to stay quiet on most of these issues and ignore controversies.

7. Topper Guild

Another famous US-based TikToker includes Topper Guild, who rose to fame from TikTok after being discovered there.

One of his videos went viral; he became a popular name in the industry after that. He started young and gained immense fame at the age of 19 only. His content revolves around pranks and funny content.

It has often been stated that his prank videos get audiences to hook up with him, which also helped him gain many followers in a shorter time span. He does prank videos with most of his close friends, but he has collaborated with many popular names, such as Ryan Garcia, the famous boxer.

The first video of Topper Guild on Instagram went live on July 2, 2017, and he started with TikTok videos on October 4, 2019. However, it was only in 2020 that his account began to gain followers, and now he has become the King of Pranks.

As far as his YouTube channel is concerned, he joined on July 9, 2019, and uploaded in January 2020. His first video on YouTube was a prank where he destroyed strangers' iPhones and gave them an iPhone 11.

8. King Bach

One of the most famous TikTokers in the USA, King Bach, was earlier known as the King of Vine. He started on Vine and became a very renowned influencer on the platform. After Vine's services had shut down, he began with his YouTube journey, where he used to create long-length videos.

KingBack's profile today is known for his acting, comedy, composing, and rapping skills. At that time, he had just started on TikTok with a motive to try it, and then it was evident that he never looked back.

Today, he has established his name amongst the most influential Tiktokers. What, according to us, gets to the audience is his understanding of the audience's interests and how he can make use of it to entertain them.

His videos have helped him get a huge fan following on TikTok. He is pretty consistent in uploading funny videos on the platform. To be precise, his videos are short skits, and that is what his fans on TikTok spread across the world love about his profile.

9. Selena Gomez

The famous musical star and global sensation Selena Gomez has been active on her TikTok account with makeup, skincare, and motivational content.

Recently, Selena surpassed Kylie Jenner to become the most followed on Instagram. The star's content on the profile is trending, and everyone loves how she comes out, talks, and accepts her life's various phases.

She owns the American cosmetic brand Rare Beauty, and much of her content is associated with beauty products. She launched the brand right after her popular music album 'Rare.'

She appears on two accounts, her personal one and the Rarebeauty handle. There are about 2.5 million likes on her handle and close to 500k on Rare Beauty.

10. Lele Pons

Lele Pons is an American but of Venezuelan descent. She is a TikTok celebrity having a huge follower count on the channel and other social media profiles.

Born on June 25, 1996, the young star has made it big on TikTok.

She started her journey on Vine and used to create content with her friends that went viral overnight. Later, she shifted to TikTok and is now a popular TikTok creator.

Besides being an internet celebrity, she is also a singer and uploads her videos as per the following theme. Her video that went viral like none other was the dance routine. Even today, it is one of the most-played videos on TikTok.

11. Marshmello

Being a fan of electronic dance music, you must have heard and listened to Marshmello. Currently, he is the most popular EDM DJ in the entire globe, and yes, also a TikTok creator.

The most exciting part about Marshmello is his hidden identity. He is always hidden in a mask but has produced and created some trending and loved music of the generation. He has worked with many celebrities, including Selena Gomez. An example of his great work is the song 'Alone.'

You would find many DJ content uploads on his profile and also find him performing the latest dance trends, playing football, and meeting other content creators.

The theme of TikTok helps him keep the audience entertained, which makes him so popular on the platform.

12. Jason Coffee

Jason Coffee was based somewhere out of Hawaii and, after marrying his wife, moved to California, Aloha State.

Evident from the name, he is a coffee enthusiast who formerly worked at Starbucks as a barista before moving to social media platforms. Jason's Vine channel was about posting videos with his family members.

The content of his videos is all about his family and their daily routine with them. Besides Tiktok, he regularly keeps updating the videos on YouTube and Instagram.

From his video uploads, Jason appears to have a very emotional bond with his family which has been one of the factors helping him gain such huge followers on TikTok and become a renowned social media personality.

13. Hannah Stocking

A TikToker from Greek America, Hannah started her social media journey on Vine, then switched to TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Today, she has a massive fan following on TikTok.

Hannah's TikTok video content starts with hilarious and ends with serious ones. The point is she is very flexible as a content creator.

Hailing from a scientific background, Hannah tries to explain complicated scientific concepts in simpler forms to her followers.

Besides mainstream content exposure, she is equally involved in pre-show Grammy content. Other than TikTok videos, if there's anything else that helped her gain many followers on TikTok is her fantastic acting and writing skills.

14. Khaby Lame

The guy on the memes, yes, you guessed it right, he is Khaby Lame.

Lame is famous for his expressions and comedy videos widely used on other social media platforms. He once surpassed Charlie D'Ameliao to become the most followed TikToker. His funny reaction to some over-stylish creators featuring his video content impresses the audience.

He is 23 years of age and also called the 'King of TikTok.' Other creators widely use his expressions for making memes, especially on Instagram. However, he is just the most famous creator, not just on TikTok but also on other social media platforms.

15. Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall has taken over a significant part of social media as his content keeps trending. In addition, he has created a bad boy persona on the social media platform, making him a trend all across.

He has been seen spending most of his time on TikTok, but his presence on other channels is also evident. Besides, he does challenge content and lip-sync videos on the TikTok profile.

He was rumored to be dating Addison Rae (another TikToker), which helped him gain more popularity. Additionally, he has been a member of Sway House and used to create videos with other fellow members of the group.

Bryce once was part of a boxing match against Austin McBroom, where he lost the sport.

16. Kody Antle

Kody is a South Carolina-based animal trainer who is now working with Safari Park. He has been featured in a famous documentary called 'Tiger King' on Netflix.

Currently, he is very famous as the real-life Tarzan; Kody has inherited his animal training skills from his father, who was in the same profession. He is seen playing and interacting with animals like panthers, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions.

Kody has also faced criticism for preventing animals from living free in the wilderness instead of keeping them restricted for entertainment by many animal lovers. But, he has gained popularity in social media and is currently a famous Tiktoker in the US.

17. Taylor Holder

Taylor Holder was born in Texas but moved to Los Angeles to establish his social media career.

He rose to fame from Tiktok, where he loves spending most of his time, but he also spends some time on other social media platforms. His content mainly concerns lip sync videos, challenges, and lifestyle. Besides being an influencer, he is a dedicated singer and has released several songs.

To try his hands in the field of acting, he became a part of an online show called Dirt. He has also worked with some of his close friends in a group called the Hype house which he joined for some videos.

He was also a participant in the boxing event Bryce Hall.

18. Cameron Dallas

Like many other TikTokers, Cameron also started his social media journey from Vine. At one point, his Vine account was under the top 10 performances. Additionally, he has been a part of various shows like American Odyssey, The Outfield, and more.

After a while, he transitioned to Tiktok and became successful on the platform. Cameron is an actor and has worked in the Netflix reality drama Chasing Cameron, besides movies. He keeps uploading video content on his TikTok profile with friends he made during the Vine era.

Currently, he is trying himself in the singing and music industry. He has uploaded a few singing videos on his YouTube channel, which have already gained a million views.

19. Noah Schnapp

This TikTok personality has been part of the popular Netflix show 'The Stranger Things.' Adored by all his followers, Noah Schnapp is a mainstream actor. However, his acting skills helped him gain fame not just in the movie industry but also in the social media industry, also TikTok.

Noah is also a model; thus, most of his uploads on TikTok and other social media platforms relate to fashion. For his love for TikTok, he also follows many of the trends.

He has done many TikTok videos with his fellow co-stars from Stranger Things. He also does long-length videos on TikTok. These are some of the many reasons why he is so famous on TikTok and other social media platforms.

20. Ross Smith

A funny social media star, Ross Smith, is famous amongst his TikTok fans and followers for his comedy videos. He has millions of followers on social media, where he garners funny videos.

His videos also feature his grandmother, with whom he shares part of his fame. A few of his funny contents are also published in famous news outlets. Alongside his grandmother, he keeps posting trendy challenges and funny pranks.

His videos show that he shares a very close bond with his grandmother, who is also quite hilarious. The duo has managed to gain a lot of followers from various parts of the world. These are a few pointers of why they are called famous TikTokers in USA.

21. The Card Guy

Evan is the real man featured in The Card Guy, a famous magician specializing in card tricks. He illustrates and demonstrates different types of magic tricks on his social media account that have helped him gain followers on the platform.

Evan has been practicing magic from a young age, making him one of the most respected and famous magicians today. He first uploaded his trick on TikTok. Besides his online presence, he gets out and shows strangers different magic tricks.

His popularity became insane, and a few celebrities joined him in a few of his videos. He also uploads longer content on magic on his YouTube channel. As of now, he is living with his girlfriend in California.

22. Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast has become one of the most popular social media stars gaining fame and popularity in recent years of becoming popular on social media platforms. His content is primarily based on outrageous and wild videos.

Thanks to his amazing videos, Mr. Beast has become a very well-known personality on the Internet. He is different from other creators because he started his journey on YouTube. In his YouTube content, he used to distribute millions of dollars for winning various kinds of challenges. For this, he partners with many top companies and creates unique content.

Mr. Beast is a philanthropist and has opened food banks to help people who don't have money. On his TikTok channel, he participates in trending challenges and posts short clips from his YouTube videos.

23. Madison Beer

Madison Beer hails from the music industry and is a famous musician based in the USA. She started her career by posting music covers on her YouTube channel. With time and her consistent efforts, people began appreciating her music videos, and she became a famous musician.

Her career took a massive turn when Justin Bieber posted one of her covers with his followers. Soon after, she was signed for Island Records and is now working with the management team of Scooter Barun. Justin Bieber has had an immense contribution to her career.

Madison's first cover was Melodies, after which she became a top singer in the music industry. The consistency she posts on social media makes her feel like she loves spending time there, especially TikTok.

Her content is mainly based on lifestyle and specific impactful issues.

24. Justin Bieber

Who doesn't know the singing superstar? Justin Bieber is a long-time singer and musician who started very young in the music industry.

Coming from Canada, the star is now based in Los Angeles with his wife, Hailey Bieber. He has released many successful albums and is one of the most prominent singing sensations in the world.

Justin was in a relationship with Selena Gomez and married Hailey after they split.

The 'Baby' superstar loves interacting with fans on social media. He has uploaded some great TikTok videos of his music covers and behind-the-scenes. Haily also features in some of his live videos.

Overall, Justin likes to take part in trends and challenges.

Conclusion

This was a short list of popular TikTokers in USA. TikTok has become a top-rated social media app in western countries. If you look closer at the list, you will see many big celebrities joining the space and participating in trendy content and fun challenges.

FAQs

Who is the most popular TikToker creator in the US?

There are many TikTokers who are famous for their content on TikTok. This includes more prominent names, like Kylie Jenner, Charli D'Amelio, and Justin Bieber. However, one name trending the most amongst the top entertainment influencers include Khaby Lame.

Lame passed Charlie D'Amelio to become the most followed TikTok creator. His TikTok features amazing videos, comic expressions, and deadpan reactions to some extra glamourized TikTokers. He is 22 years old and called the name "King of TikTok."

As of now, he has become quite famous, and his expressions and comedy videos are widely used on the Instagram channel and by TikTok users to make memes.

Not just TikTok, but his popularity is insane on different social media platforms.

2. Can you name some of the TikTok influencers in the US?

TikTok is a very famous social media platform in the US. From local makeup artists to popular TikTok accounts like Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber, every group of people is found on the forum. Many from the music industry are also part of it.

Some famous influencers on the platform include Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Justin Beiber, Charlie D'Amelia, Lelepons, Hailey Bieber, Marck, The Rock, Noah Beck, Liza Koshy, Flight House, and more. The list here is never-ending.

3. Which TikToker was nominated for People's choice awards?

For 2022, Ugandan TikToker Angella Namubiru got a nod in the annual E! People's Choice Awards. Africa's other best influencers were also nominated in the Social Star category.

The category of seven other nominees includes actress Ama Qamata (South Africa), Big Brother Naija finalist Liquorose Afije (Nigeria), socialite Dr. Shaun Mkhize (South Africa), socialite Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Judyy Da Conceicao (Angola), fashion designer Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Tiktoker Sphokuhle (South Africa).

However, the award for 2022 didn't go to her!

4. Who are some of the TikTokers trending on the music charts?

A very significant community of TikTok hails from the music industry. Many musical artists come to TikTok to promote their music albums and get a visible social media presence.

Some of the most famous TikTokers trending on the music chart include TikTok Boom, Ananmay Sharan, DAMOYEE, Dev Lemons, Grace Victoria, John Roseboro, Laura Lisbon, L. Dre, Max Motley, Nathaniel Ngu, Ritt Momney, Sabrina Seidman, Tai Verdes, Tianda, and Yung Baby Tate.

5. What ideas does TikTokers use to create content on the platform?

TikTok is an entertainment platform where users create short-form video content under various formats and content ideation.

TikTok's influencers include popular TikTok creators with hip-hop groups, music groups, and other fun associations. The most popular content trending on TikTok includes lip-sync and comedy videos, and most creators who pick such niches get very popular in less time.

Many creator's have also started putting makeup and short-form motivational content. Today, TikTok has become a hub of creativity, and almost all types of content are readily available to influencers. Even choreography videos run successfully on the TikTok channel.

6. Is a TikToker called an Internet Celebrity?

Probably yes! Many TikTokers initially started from TikTok and are well-known entertainment influencers today. They can also fall into the category of internet celebrities. The demand for social media and influencer marketing is wide.

For example, baby Ariel started making videos on Musically (the older version of TikTok), and today has a humungous fan following on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

These celebrities are invited to popular and streaming award ceremonies. Because they rose to fame from the internet, it wouldn't be wrong to call them internet celebrities.

7. Who are some of the many social media influencers who are also TikTokers?

Almost every social media influencer is a TikToker. Or, when you put it the other way around, all famous TikTokers in the USA are social media influencers.

When you understand it in detail, a social media influencer works with brands and organizations for paid promotion and marketing.

So, even a local makeup artist with good traction on TikTok is approached for brand collaborations, making them a social media influencer.

Every TikToker, like Charlie D'Amelia, and Baby Ariel, is present on other social media sites like Instagram and YouTube. However, some influencers like to keep the circle small and do not have a YouTube account, but most do!

8. Which TikToker makes comedy videos?

Comedy videos are amongst the highest trending video content on the platform. The most popular creator is Khaby lame, who gained fame through his funny reactions and expressions on the forum.

As part of his content flow on the channel, he used to give funny reactions over stylish influencers, which is insane.

Other popular comic influencers include Ng Ming Wei (@mingweirocks), Nic Kaufmann (@nickaufmann), Brittany Broski (@brittany_broski), David Dobrik (@daviddobrik), Kat Wellington (@washyourpillowcases), JianHao Tan (@thejianhaotan), Sarah Cooper, Lucas and Marcus Dobre, James Henry, Vincent Marcus, Cole LaBrant, Sarati, Brittlestar, Liam Silk, Alex Kawaguchi, KT Franklin, The McFarlands and more.

9. Is a social media career a real thing?

In today's time, a big yes! The essential part of marketing has shifted online, making it a big thing now. The transition is explicit from a reel like Tarzan to a real-life Tarzan.

What I buy online today is what's actually sold. It was just hard to predict when the latest dance trends would be able to sell an entire music album. No matter what, the social media journey has experienced growth like no other.

From marketing and branding to sales, from all perspectives, social media is definitely a real thing. Many have successfully established their careers as social media influencers and are earning quite well.

10. Who are some of the top entertainment influencers?

Some top entertainment influencers on TikTok include Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Lele Pons, Marshmello, Jason Coffee, Hannah Stocking, Bryce Hall, Kody Antle, Taylor Holder, Cameron Dallas, Noah Schnapp, Ross Smith, The Card Guy, Mr. Beast, Lexi Rivera, Madison Beer, Peyton Coffee, Stokes Twins, Zeth, Kevin Hart, Larray, Mackenzie Ziegler, Foodies, Joey Klaasen, Willy Wonka, Cole LaBrant, Party Shirt, Cash Baker, Donald Ducc, The D’Amelio Family, Ryan Garcia, Karl Jacobs, Maverick Baker, Gil Croes, JoJo Siwa, Avani Gregg, and many more.

The list should be shorter to compile in an answer. Here is when the popularity of the platform is summarized.

11. Which are some of the great dance videos?

Here is a list of some trending dance videos on TikTok:

The Box, Roddy Ricch’s song, became extremely popular on TikTok with the 15-year-old Charlie D’Amelio’s dance video, which is probably the most influential TikTok star today.

Roddy Ricch’s song “The Box '' gained TikTok popularity thanks to the assistance of 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio, who is by far TikTok’s most determined star.

Cannibal has created a comeback for itself, thanks to Briana Hantsch from Illinois, the 14-year-old, for making the song go viral like crazy.Third, in the list in the number one body, the dance is rated as “renegade.” The song went viral, with dance moves reaching 27 million people who grooved on the music later.

Fourth on the list is a user’s original song choreography that amazes 2.3 million users. The lyrics “while you’re out there drinkin’ / I, ’m just here thinking” made everyone bounce to the beats.

12. Which TikToker makes lifestyle videos?

Here is the name of 12 famous lifestyle influencers on TikTok you must follow for amazing life hacks:

Promise Tamang, Iris Beilin, Brittany Vest, Anna O’Brien, Bria Jones, Jesse Kym, Emily Shaw, Brittany Xavier, Zahraa Berro, Chriselle Lim, Jennifer Dickerson, and Vanessa a.k.a The Crafty Gemini.

These influencers make content based on lifestyle hacks and are the most followed ones amongst the entire lot. So, if you are looking for one, do check them out!

13. Do TikTokers start at a very young age?

Well, that’s a tricky question. There are no such age criteria that TikTokers need to follow; however, the crowd of influencers seems relatively young.

In fact, in 2017, the most famous creator was Baby Ariel, who was then 21 years old.

Today, when you see the popularity of Charlie D’Amelia, it will keep you thinking about how a 15-year-old can have such a massive fan following. Well, even though it isn’t a necessity, it has been a fact, looking at the data, that the crowd of TikTok influencers is relatively young but bright and enthusiastic.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.