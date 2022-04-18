Fanfury and earning through a Fanclub, now a reality

What would be your dream job? One you love and make enough money to live on? Even though the opportunities are endless, most of them are temporary and not life-changing. Fantasy sports with real-world incentives are quickly becoming popular because they allow people to earn money while doing something they enjoy.

Players are now fulfilling their passion for gaming as well as earning a stable income through Play-to-Earn or GameFi. Today we talk about one of the pioneers in the world of Play-to-Earn, Fanfury, which has been making headlines in the crypto gaming space.

Play-to-Earn games have a significant audience among professional gamers as well as younger Gen Z gamers and crypto enthusiasts looking to carve out a niche in the gaming world. Currently, over 60 million people partake in Daily Fantasy Sports. After all, who doesn't want to own their dream team while also profiting from it? Fanfury is a Play-to-Earn game built on Terra with several unique features that set it apart from other existing Play-to-Earn games. Let's jump right in!

Fanfury’s GameFi strategy

Fanfury is a Terra-based Decentralized Daily Fantasy Sports Platform. It is a virtual gaming metaverse that combines DFS, RPG Lore, and blockchain mechanics.

Fanfury engages multiple data Oracles such as ChainLink, Supra, and Band Protocol to ensure data validation and rule out the possibility of manipulation while also ensuring governance.

Designed to incentivize and motivate players to use the network, purchase, and hold the $FURY token. The winners will automatically receive their payouts once the outcome of an event has been confirmed on the blockchain network.

For the gameplay, all players are assured of getting some amount of winnings. At least 70% of the players will take home some part of the prize pool. The remaining players that didn’t win will take a 20% cashback.

Users can receive daily distributed prizes by holding and staking Fanfury's native token, $FURY, on the team pool of their choice. The gamified reward distribution function ensures that prizes are delivered based on a team's leaderboard position.

“Fanfury will not only build a sustainable incentivized liquidity program but will also change the sports fantasy game as it is, by allowing players to choose from over 2,000 famous leagues such as the English Premier League [EPL], La Liga, NBA, and others”.

Team Fan Clubs and Earnings

Team Fan Clubs will be treated as one of the in-game assets on Fanfury which are exclusive and limited only to its members. This asset will give users the opportunity of owning their favorite sports team.

Since Fanfury is a community-owned fantasy sports app, 40% of all profits generated after each contest gets split among the 250 Fan Clubs (FCs). Owners of these FCs receive 1% of their FCs revenue. If you have ever dreamt of owning your club, that dream is now a reality! Except for this time, you can not only live your dream but make real-world profits! To be a part of the Team fan club you can Own a Team fan Club, Claim a Team fan club during auctions, or assign an Owner. As for sports content creators, subscribers, fans, and fantasy sports players all stand a chance to earn through a sustainable method rather than relying on subscriptions or donations.

As DeFi and gaming continue to earn popularity. Fanfury’s loyal community is gearing up for the events listed this month that will catapult Fanfury into the list of disruptive Gaming platforms.

If you want to take part in its events the platform is kickstarting its list of events and token launch from the 15th of April with a final token launch on the 23rd of April.

About Fanfury

Fanfury is a Terra-based decentralized fantasy sports platform that brings trust-less play-to-earn gaming to everyone.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.