FanTiger launches first Music NFT with Punjabi superstar Sunanda Sharma

FanTiger, India’s first dedicated Music NFT marketplace, launched its debut music NFT with renowned Punjabi singer and actress Sunanda Sharma on https://fantiger.com. The launch of the NFT marks a momentous occasion for the Punjabi music industry as Sunanda Sharma becomes the first female Punjabi singer to release a song, “9-9 Mashukan”, as an NFT.

A song is the culmination of the hard work of singers, lyricists, and musicians. FanTiger’s vision is to grow the music value chain using the power of the Fan Community. The marketplace already has interest from over 150,000 enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the launch of the first Music NFT on the platform.

Effective immediately, Sunanda has opened the waitlist for her new song, 9-9 Mashuka, for Fans to reserve their spot on FanTiger.com to invest in her Music NFT, which will allow them to purchase partial ownership of the song, royalty income, exclusive community access, limited edition signed merchandise, and an opportunity to personally interact with Sunanda Sharma. Every Music NFT purchased through FanTiger is secure on a blockchain, thus making it safe to own and free from plagiarism.

During the launch of the world’s first Punjabi Music NFT, Prashan Agarwal, CEO, and Co-Founder, FanTiger, said, “We welcome Sunanda to the FanTiger family with her first-ever Music NFT. She is leading the way to step into the world of bringing Music closer to Fans everywhere and living up to her title of ‘Boss Lady’ given by her fans. NFTs have the power to strengthen engagement and deepen relationships between Sunanda and her fans worldwide.”

“The time for Indian Music to take its rightful place in the Metaverse has come. We at FanTiger are working to make this a reality for all artists in India to use the power of their communities to create outsized outcomes for the entire music fraternity. Over the last few months, we have seen over 150,000 music lovers interested in our upcoming NFTs. This is a significant milestone in the growth of the music and entertainment industry. FanTiger will continue to engage and innovate in the Music NFT space for artists, music lovers, Fans, and collectors,” he added.

On launching her first Music NFT, Sunanda Sharma said, “NFTs are a revolutionary technology that has the potential to create a powerful impact on the Indian music industry. I have always been fascinated with the concept of NFTs, and now being able to sell my own is like a dream come true. FanTiger has been instrumental in bringing this industry to India and creating more opportunities for artists, big and small. I invite my fans and music lovers to be part of this revolutionary journey at FanTiger and support my Music NFT.

I look forward to leveraging NFTs to interact in new ways with my fans soon.”

The announcement comes shortly after FanTiger’s recent $5.5 million seed round led by Multicoin Capital. The company plans to use the funds raised to grow its team across Product, and Tech, extend industry partnerships, and onboard more well-known and aspiring Indian Artists.

FanTiger’s vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and spreads education and awareness around digital collectibles. It will also roll out initiatives to supercharge the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs.

About FanTiger:

FanTiger.com is a music NFT marketplace working to create a decentralized community for artists and their fans by providing a platform for creating, buying, and selling digital collectibles. FanTiger has raised $5.5 million in a seed round led by Multicoin Capital. Founded by Prashan Agarwal, ex-CEO of Gaana and co-founder of PropTiger, and Krishna Singh, FanTiger empowers Independent Artists to build fan communities on the platform and enable fans to help shape their career using Music NFTs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}