Fantom, Aave, and HypaSwap: Top 3 DeFi Projects For A Portfolio Boost

Today, everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies, and it’s for a good reason. Cryptocurrencies offer a way to carry out transactions without an intermediary, which could help you save time and money. You may be confident that your data is secure because they are likewise encrypted. These three cryptocurrencies, Fantom (FTM), Aave (AAVE), and HypaSwap (HYPA), will all be discussed in this article. We'll examine each one's operations to determine whether there is any potential for growth in the future.

What is Fantom (FTM)?

Fantom (FTM) is a framework for decentralized smart contracts that use acyclic graphs. DAG networks are specialized structuring tools that are used to store cryptocurrency transactions not in a blockchain style but rather in a vertices-and-edges format. This increases the network's overall efficiency by making transactions simpler to handle and optimize. As a network, Fantom (FTM) offers smart contract solutions and enables users to create NFTs and decentralized applications. Fantom (FTM) specializes in reducing the time it takes to complete a blockchain transaction to just 2 seconds, typically providing businesses with high-speed transaction services.

Fantom (FTM) is positioning itself as a reliable alternative to Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose transaction processing times range from 10 minutes to an hour. The long-term objective of the project is to provide interoperability within larger transaction bodies around the world using quick DAG technology that can be more thoroughly integrated into the real world. Additionally, a new sustainable infrastructure with authorizations for data transfer and real-time transactions is being designed.

Aave (AAVE) To Launch Overcollateralized Stablecoin

The Aave protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi) enables the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies and real-world assets (RWAs) without needing a centralized intermediary. They both earn interest from lending and pay it when they borrow. All of the tokens on the Aave network, known as ERC20 tokens, use the Ethereum blockchain to process transactions. Aave (AAVE) was initially built on top of the Ethereum network.

Borrowers who put up AAVE as collateral can also avoid the borrowing fees and receive a discount on them. Aave (AAVE) is still expanding its DeFi ecosystem. Aave disclosed its intentions to introduce its stablecoin, GHO, in July 2022, subject to the approval of an ARC (Aave request for comments) from AAVE token holders. If the plan is approved, GHO will debut as an overcollateralized stablecoin backed by a diversified set of crypto assets.

HypaSwap (HYPA) Taking Over DeFi

Before DeFi, the conventional banking system was (and still is) a convoluted web of inefficient banking. Every area of finance, including transactions, loans, and stock prices, was governed by one central authority, which increased corruption and unethical business practices.

With the introduction of DeFi, the entire banking system was transformed into a much more adaptable framework where anyone may lend and borrow money without having to deal with pointless difficulties. Although the token is still in its preliminary stages, it is safe to conclude that this system is considerably more capable and risk-aware than the conventional banking system.

One of these DeFi platforms, HypaSwap (HYPA), is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity protocol that enables lenders and borrowers to exchange assets through a liquidity pool. It is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

Since lending and borrowing are the main focus areas for HypaSwap (HYPA), the platform has developed a reliable method to conduct these transactions without running the danger of losing money to fraudulent loans. The loan must be repaid in excess by the borrowers, and the interest rate is always used to compensate the lenders.

To maximize their investment returns and receive incentives for their active participation, members of the HypaSwap (HYPA) ecosystem are urged to stake additional tokens.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.