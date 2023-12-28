Farzin Fardin Fard, a highly accomplished sound engineer and the visionary owner of 3F Music, is the one who established the first digital studio. He has a cutting-edge music recording studio based in Dubai. Farzin Fardin Fard started his journey at his very young age which shaped his distinguished career.

While talking about his educational background, Farzin Fardin Fard holds a high school diploma in science. However, he was passionate towards music since his childhood so his true education in music commenced at the age of 7-8, when he immersed himself in the world of melodies and rhythms. As he grew up, his musical talents flourished, which led him to collaborate with TV channels and contribute his musical prowess to movies and various artists.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Actually, his professional journey took off when, at the age of 18, Farzin ventured into the world of sound engineering. Initially a musician and producer, he soon discovered a deep affinity for the technical aspects of sound. With a profound understanding of music, Farzin Fardin Fard Dubai is the one who established the first digital studio, officially that actually solidified his role as a sound engineer.

After all successful achievements, he decided to move to Dubai. So in 2004, Farzin embarked on a growing journey, and left his homeland. After moving to Dubai, he pursued new skylines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). At the time of his relocation, he had no idea how he was going to proceed but his relocation marked a fundamental moment in his career that helped him to continue and expand his contributions to the sound industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Farzin has been involved in numerous remarkable projects, recording over 100 albums. His list of collaborators includes iconic figures in the music industry such as Googoosh, Ebi, Dariush, Moin, Fereydoun, Mohammad Esfahani, and Shadmehr Aghili. His dedication to his craft and exceptional skills have made 3F Music a prominent name in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Beyond his professional achievements, Farzin Fardin Fard is deeply committed to philanthropy. He has actively participated in various charities in the UAE and around the world. One of his notable instance was his involvement in a charity auction, where he acquired the Dubai number plate AA 9 for 38 million Dhs. The proceeds went towards the "One Billion Meals" project initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, showcasing Farzin's commitment to making a positive impact on society.

In addition to his contributions to the music industry and philanthropy, Farzin Fardin Fard NFT is recognized as one of the foremost NFT and art collectors globally. His passion for art extends beyond the realm of sound, reflecting his diverse interests and appreciation for creativity in all its forms.

Apart from all tremendous achievements , Farzin established his own studio named 3F music. As the founder of 3F Music, Farzin Fardin Fard has successfully created a studio that not only boasts a remarkable track record in recording music but also stands out as one of the best-equipped studios in the MENA region. The company's main objective is not only to produce exceptional music but also to discover and support new talent, emphasizing accessibility and inclusivity in an industry often characterized by exclusivity.

With the motto "Finding new talent who cannot pay to become famous or might have no connection to enter the music industry," Farzin Fardin Fard continues to be a driving force in the music world, shaping the industry and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.