Fear Cyber Risks No More: Raghnall Launches Individual Cyber Insurance

Navigating the digital world reveals all the infinite possibilities that the powers of the Internet can accomplish for us. From searching for information online, browsing on social media, sending chats/emails and video calling to online shopping, money transfers and so much more - nowadays you can easily do it all at the click of a button. However, this fascinating virtual world is also replete with numerous cyber threats, waiting to strike unsuspecting netizens out of nowhere! If pondering about cyber risks is giving you nightmares - fret not, as Raghnall Insurance Brokers are here to your rescue with the launch of their new integrated platform - ‘Individual Cyber Insurance.’

Established in the year 2014 by Mr. Amit Goel and Mr. Yagnesh Doshi, Raghnall has emerged as India’s trusted insurance broking and risk advisory company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the organisation efficiently caters to the corporate insurance requirements of large commercial businesses, MSMEs, and start-ups, as well as personal insurance needs of individual clients. By working closely with reputed insurance, reinsurance, and technology partners, Raghnall aims to provide only the most exceptional risk management solutions to their diverse clientele.

Acutely cognisant of the fact that cyber risks are a major threat in today’s digital era, the prominent insurance broker felt compelled to address the dire need of the hour - which is to provide an effective safety shield against the dark side of the web. That’s why Raghnall is thrilled to introduce their brand new ‘Individual Cyber Insurance’ on the 22nd of August, 2022 - a first-of-its-kind integrated platform in India that will safeguard you from all the potential damages of cyber threats with utmost finesse!

Malware attacks, phishing scams, online harassment, etc. are just a few of the several cyber threats waiting to make the Internet a virtual hell for you! But there’s no need to worry, as Raghnall’s Cyber Insurance is India’s first one-of-its-kind integrated platform which empowers users for assessing personal data theft or breaches, and also for buying insurance - a unique one-stop solution that no other insurer in the country is offering yet. Raghnall curates the finest personal cyber insurance in the market from top companies like ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo, SBI General, and Bajaj Allianz. On this platform, customers can get independent product rating, review, and comparison, allowing them to select the right insurance plan that perfectly suits their distinct budget and requirements.

Another coveted feature that comes with Raghnall’s integrated Individual Cyber Insurance is their ‘Cyber Theft Scanner’ tool. These days, it is a common phenomenon for most of us to store our personal documents like PAN card, Aadhaar card, etc. on our phones or on cloud storage. However, this simple matter of convenience can also make you a victim of multiple cyber attacks. But fortunately, the Cyber Theft Scanner tool can let you rest easy by enabling you to check if your data is breached or stolen!

“At Raghnall, we understand that the consequences of cyber attacks can be unimaginable. Although these attacks can be unavoidable in most cases, we can certainly be prepared to face them head on by being insured with an appropriate Cyber Insurance policy. Raghnall brings to you nothing but the best personal cyber insurance options online. With our new integrated ‘Individual Cyber Insurance,’ all you have to do now is assess your risk, explore the products, check the premium and buy your preferred policy on our website - to avail instant and optimal coverage against various cyber threats,” say Mr. Amit Goel - Principal Officer & Director, and Mr. Yagnesh Doshi - Director of Raghnall Insurance.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the major coverages under Raghnall’s ‘Individual Cyber Insurance’:

Digital theft of funds due to phishing, spoofing, or fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

Miscellaneous costs that may arise due to cyberbullying or cyber extortion.

Losses due to identity theft.

Social media liability.

Data restoration from malware contamination.

Comprehensive coverage for the protection of sensitive data stored in personal electronic devices.

In addition to ‘Individual Cyber Insurance,’ Raghnall is all set to come up with an Integrated Cyber Risk Insurance platform for MSMEs and small corporates too, which can help these businesses accurately assess, protect, and prevent cyber risks. So, for availing superior insurance and risk management solutions in both the B2B as well as B2C segment - be rest assured that there's no better choice of broker for all than Raghnall!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.