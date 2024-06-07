Health insurance available on the market is categorised into several types. For example, family floater plans are available if you have a family and have dependents. Similarly, if you are young, unmarried, and have no dependents, you might choose an individual plan. But did you know that insurers now offer dedicated health insurance for those over the age of 60? Yes, you read it right! Below listed are the benefits and features of a senior citizen health insurance plan.

7 Key Features of Senior Citizen Health Plan

The following are the significant advantages of a senior citizen healthcare plan:

1. Reset Benefit

It is not surprising to see someone over 60 suffering from various ailments. However, the more ailments you have as a senior citizen, the more often you will need to visit the hospital. As you age, the probability of consuming the total sum insured amount in the year’s first half is also high.

That is where a senior citizen health insurance plan comes into play with its restoration benefits. For example, if you have a health insurance plan with a sum insured of ₹10 lakh and the full amount is used, the insurer will quickly restore it to its original value. However, this benefit may not be available if the restoration is linked to the same ailment for which you previously had treatment.

2. Care Management Program

If you live alone with your spouse and your children reside in a distant city, you may be unable to rush to the hospital for every minor health issue.

Keeping this in mind, senior citizen health insurance plans are designed so that when you are in need, you can opt for teleconsultations with any registered doctor across India or contact a competent dietician via a virtual call to assist you in planning your meals.

As part of the comprehensive care management programme, insurers offer a range of services to support your health and wellness. These include free yoga/meditation sessions, preventive health check-ups, and more.

3. AYUSH Treatment

If you are not fond of allopathy or wish to try alternative methods of treatment, a senior citizen healthcare plan covers Homoeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Siddha, Ayurveda, and Unani under AYUSH benefits. However, to receive insurance benefits for this type of care, the hospital where you receive treatment must be recognised or approved by the government.

4. Cashless Treatment

Retirees normally rely on pensions, but some use their savings to cover living expenses. If they suffer a medical emergency and are required to pay for it out of pocket, they will most likely wind up with nothing in their bank account after treatment. To avoid such a situation, insurers have an agreement with hospitals that allows you to avail of cashless treatment (subject to deductible and co-pay clause) and settle costs directly with the healthcare establishment.

What’s even better? The General Insurance Council in India, after consultations with general and health insurance companies, has launched ‘Cashless Everywhere’ initiative. Under this initiative, a policyholder can get treated at any hospital of his/her choice, and they can avail cashless facility, even if the hospital is not part of their insurer’s network list.

5. Pre-existing Condition

These days, some ailments are common. For example, you will find not only senior citizens but even young people dealing with diabetes, lung disease, hypertension, and cardiac disorders.

Senior citizen plans cover pre-existing diseases to ensure complete protection. However, there is a clause associated with this. You can file a claim for pre-existing illnesses only after a year since you purchased the policy.

The waiting period in the senior citizen healthcare plan is there to ensure policyholders do not misuse the policy or file bogus claims that unnecessarily increase the insurer’s risk.

6. Donor Expenses

Let us take an example of this. Assume you have a long history of kidney-related problems. You make regular hospital visits for renal dialysis. One day, your doctor informs you that one of your kidneys has failed and advises you to undergo a transplant after finding a donor.

You identify a donor, but he/she cannot afford the medical expenses involved in the transplant procedure. In this instance, the senior citizen healthcare plan covers not only your medical fees but also the costs incurred by the donor to assist him/her in recovering throughout the hospital stay.

7. Modern Treatment

Both science and medicine are evolving. A method used to treat chronic illnesses decades ago may not be viable today. Take cancer as an example. When a tumour develops, even though it is benign and not malignant, surgeons remove the entire body part where the tumour is found. This traditional technique ultimately reduces the patient's lifespan.

However, in modern therapy, such conditions are treated with robotics. With this technology, only the section of the body part where the tumour is located is removed, causing no harm to the surrounding areas.

Modern treatments are expensive. Continuing the previous example, the cost difference between robotic procedures and traditional surgery is often between ₹2-3 lakh. However, senior citizen healthcare plans cover these treatment procedures to ensure you get the best medical care.

Conclusion

Buying a senior citizen health plan not only ensures your savings remain intact during a medical crisis but also helps you avail yourself of the best treatment. You can also get tax benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the premium paid for such plans.

