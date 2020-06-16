e-paper
Home / Brand Stories / Featuring Abhishek Banerjee in yet another unforgettable role as Jin Liang, here are five reasons that make Kaali 2 a must-watch

Featuring Abhishek Banerjee in yet another unforgettable role as Jin Liang, here are five reasons that make Kaali 2 a must-watch

Led by a strong female protagonist played by Paoli Dam and featuring Abhishek Banerjee, ZEE5’s latest crime thriller series promises to be a great adventure ride for all and urges you to ‘unleash the Kaali within’. The ensemble cast and the brilliant premise add to this gritty tale of selfless love, betrayals, chase and fearlessness.

brand-stories Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:55 IST
Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Kaali 2
Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Kaali 2(ZEE5)
         

Crime thrillers seem to be the flavour of the season and ZEE5 is turning out to be the ultimate platform for lovers of crime sagas to get their fix. After making waves with some great offerings like Rangbaaz, Abhay and Lalbazaar; its latest show Kaali 2 is the story of a mother, who goes against all odds to save her dying son’s life and in the process gets sucked into the world of drug mafia and human trafficking in Kolkata’s dark underbelly.

Here are five reasons that make Kaali 2 a must-binge!

Abhishek Banerjee delivers yet another unforgettable performance as Jin Liang aka Shona

After his stellar performances in Stree, Baala and a host of web series, Abhishek Banerjee yet again hit the bull’s eye as he plays Jin Liang aka Shona, a South Asian drug lord. As the lead antagonist in the series, the actor leaves an indelible impression and has a sense of foreboding associated with him. Abhishek gets into the skin of the character, delivers a memorable performance and provides viewers with one of the most sinister characters of Indian web series.

Paoli Dam plays the strong and fearless protagonist in the series.
Paoli Dam plays the strong and fearless protagonist in the series.

A strong and fearless female protagonist

The show, with actress Paoli Dam in the lead, promises to take you on a nail-biting roller coaster ride – and in the driving seat this time is a woman. She is a character that every woman will look up to for her strength, determination and presence. Having a woman lead the plot is a rare for Indian crime thriller shows and Kaali 2 does it with flair.

Homage to womanhood

Kaali 2 pays homage to womanhood and the strength of a woman. It is also a riveting celebration of power and femininity through the eyes of Kaali. Paoli Dam enthrals the audiences with her portrayal of a bad-ass anti-hero (rather heroine!) and inspires several other women sitting in their homes to unleash the Kaalis within and fight for truth and justice.

Chandan Roy Sanyal delivers a great performance in Kaali 2.
Chandan Roy Sanyal delivers a great performance in Kaali 2.

A perfect plot full of twists and turns

Director Aritra Sen has come up with a bigger, better storyline with a stellar cast for Season 2.Set in the dark underbelly of the ‘City of Joy’, Season 2 opens with Kaali and her son living in disguise in a small suburb in Kolkata. The drama is smartly written, well-acted and the plotting and pacing are perfect. To add to it, the twists and turns in the narrative are apt for all those who swear by their love for crime thrillers. Kaali 2 also showcases power-packed performances by actors Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vidya Malavade.

The characters exude impropriety as women and men alike wield guns, kill and weave their way through the dark alleys till crime becomes their new reality.
The characters exude impropriety as women and men alike wield guns, kill and weave their way through the dark alleys till crime becomes their new reality.

Power-packed entertainer

The bold narrative is packed with tales of selfless love, betrayals, chase and fearlessness. The characters exude impropriety as women and men alike wield guns, kill and weave their way through the dark alleys till crime becomes their new reality. Each new episode leaves you with goosebumps and you end up waiting to see what will unfold next!

Kaali 2 is not for the faint-hearted! So, if guns and gangsters are your thing, especially if they are piloted by a powerful woman, this is the adventure you want to sign up for on ZEE5.

