Feedbox: Growth-centric Digital Marketing Firm featured on National Television

Recently, Indore-based digital marketing agency ‘Feedbox’ gained widespread popularity after being showcased on a prestigious mainstream news channel. The agency was highlighted in a testimonial video. Recognized for its commendable efforts and goodwill, Feedbox has distinguished itself as one of the most admired digital marketing agencies. This also helped them in becoming the first digital marketing start-up from MP to be featured on a leading news channel.

Feedbox has also bagged the prestigious ‘Indore Super Startups Award’. Additionally, the company’s Founder Yash Kulshrestha was honoured with the ‘Madhya Pradesh Young Achiever Award.’ All these accomplishments have assisted Feedbox in carving a niche in the digital marketing realm.

Feedbox has cemented its reputation as a leader in the field of metrics-based digital marketing and social media growth marketing for brands. A substantial amount of their customer base comprises Series A and B-funded companies that team Feedbox supports in reaching growth measures such as social media targets, performance marketing objectives, app-centric goals, growth marketing, and personal branding. Their clients achieve ROAS of 12x through performance marketing to 4x growth in organic app and social media profile metrics. These remarkable results underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering results for social media-based growth marketing strategies.

Reflecting on the recent remarkable achievement, Yash Kulshrestha, the visionary Founder of Feedbox said, "This journey has been driven by our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional results to every client that comes onboard. Working on metrics is more challenging than general digital marketing, but we are all up for the challenge and we love to compete with the businesses in the metro cities. Only a few digital marketing companies across India follow a working pattern like this. Apart from our Indian clients, we have clients in the US, Dubai and ten other countries.” He further added, “The awards and our appearance on TV news channels are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. We are honoured to receive this recognition and now we aim to continue setting new standards in digital marketing.”

Aayushi Gupta, co-founder of Feedbox added, “Our mission has always been to empower businesses, large and small, with the tools and strategies to thrive in the digital age. We are inspired by the impact we have made so far and remain committed to pushing the limits of what digital marketing can do. Our vision is to continue to drive innovation. Provide exceptional service and help our clients write their success stories in the ever-evolving digital landscape.“

Feedbox collaborates with clients to ascertain goals, craft effective strategies, and implement them. The brand knows exactly what it takes to get results and they do not just talk about it, they rather give the results. So if an aspiring startup is looking to build a strong social media presence or dramatically increase its online sales through advertising, Feedbox is the right place. This digital marketing agency is likely to offer services such as paid search advertising, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, organic search, performance marketing, social media marketing, growth marketing, branding, etc. Their creation and implementation of integrated marketing strategies differentiate them in the competitive marketplace.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

