Feelpixel: The Trusted Destination for Global Businesses Seeking Premium UX

“My philosophy of design is simple, design something which people love and ultimately it will achieve all the business metrics. Human beings are emotional, and our decisions are also heavily influenced by how we feel, hence it was very clear in our head that we want to be a design studio which understands the emotional aspect of the users, their needs and motivations and then we design anything. which has been our way to reach to user’s heart,” says Nitin Panwar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feelpixel UX design studio was set up by Nitin Panwar with a vision to win users hearts by design. Nitin had worked over a decade in UX industry, while working in the industry, he realised the need for a User-centric and business outcome-driven design process. Hence Feelpixel focuses on Users first along with the business goals before starting any project. Currently, it offers design strategy, UI UX designing and Digital rebranding as core services.

Founder Nitin Panwar, a Master's in Design graduate from IDC, IIT Bombay, possesses a profound understanding of the design industry. Nitin hails from Barmer, Rajasthan, known for its rich tapestry of vibrant colors, art, and craft which greatly influenced his professional journey, fueling his passion for creating designs that hold deep meaning and impact. With over a decade of experience under his belt, Nitin brings a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to his craft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune-based company has excelled magnificently in the design services industry and has empowered businesses with delightful UX. The company has gained an edge over their competitors because of their bespoke approach, offering user-centric digital solutions, B2B and B2C products in the form of mobile apps, web apps and websites. It is thus recognised as a top UX UI Design Studio, which today is used by millions of users and has clients like Gaana, Cars24, Bajaj Allianz, Medlife, Seniority and Facets.cloud, to name a few.

At FEELPIXEL, the team has a powerful vision to create impactful designs that deeply connect with people by delving into the emotional aspect of the human factor. They also aim to go beyond surface-level design and create experiences that truly delight users. Their motivation is to instil a design culture within the companies they collaborate with, showcasing the value of a user-centric design process. Nitin believes that design has the ability to evoke emotions, shape experiences, and make a difference in people's lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a user-centric approach and attention to detail, FEELPIXEL Design Studio crafts design that surprise and delight users and constantly improve based on feedback. Their unique approach involves delving deep into user psychology and emotions, understanding what truly motivates them to engage and adopt a specific product within a particular market.

All this has made FEELPIXEL the top 10 Best UX Agency in India, a recognition received from Silicon India. It is recognized as a Top Agency by Manifest and has a 4.9 rating on a leading review platform, Clutch, as the Best UX Agency, offering top-notch B2B UX services.

FEELPIXEL (feelpixel) is actively engaging with the design and product community, inviting aspiring designers to join sessions and discussions, and encouraging a collaborative design culture. They also aim to expand globally as a company and contribute to design processes, creating opportunities and helping companies generate more revenues with effective outcomes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.