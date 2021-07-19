Fertility health self-assessment. When to see a specialist?

By definition, if a couple has been trying to have a baby for one year without using any contraceptives and with regular intercourse, which is 3-4 times a week, they come into the category of infertility. But, before you cross that one-year threshold and seek medical help, there are some simple self-assessment tips that you can bear in mind to carry out an evaluation of your fertility health.

The first factor is a regular period for the female partner. The menstrual cycle must range between 21 to 35 days with a normal flow. Excessive bleeding can be an indicator for fibroids while scanty bleeding could be due to Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) or endometriosis. The pain associated with the period should also be mild.

The other main factor is the intercourse itself. The couple should not have any pain or difficulty in participating in intercourse due to any factors, physical or psychological.

The female partner should try to monitor her ovulation cycle regularly. Ovulation happens between the 12th to 16th day. At this time, there is a mild increase in body temperature and also in vaginal secretions. Those who are unable to monitor these bodily signs can use LH kits or ovulation kits which are available to track ovulation at home using a urine sample that shows positive ovulation has taken place. They should have intercourse at this time to conceive.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is equally important. Through proper diet and exercise, the woman should try to maintain a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) of 18 to 24. Being overweight or underweight can both cause problems in conception. Exercise for 30-40 minutes every day with a mix of walking, yoga, or other forms of exercise.

Avoid eating junk food and limit your intake of carbohydrates. Eat more fruits containing Vitamin C, berries, green leafy vegetables, and protein-rich food. Avoid smoking, consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and recreational drugs as they have a direct impact on fertility.

In certain cases, the one-year wait is not advised. This is when you must consult a doctor without any delay:

If your periods are irregular. An early period is an indicator of low ovarian reserves while a late period is indicative of PCOD or hormonal imbalance.

If you suffer from dysmenorrhea or severe menstruation pain. This could be suggestive of adenomyosis or endometriosis or fibroids in the uterus.

If you have signs of male infertility like ejaculatory dysfunction, premature ejaculation or anejaculation, or retrograde ejaculation.

If there is a history of recurrent vaginal infections as these could lead to tubal blockage

If the age of the female partner is more than 35 years, the couple must not wait for one year to see the doctor since her ovarian reserves could have been reduced.

Those who have had late marriages must also seek early medical advice.

If there is a history of previous uterine surgery in case of fibroids, septal correction, or previous tubal surgery in case of an ectopic pregnancy.

If it is a known case of endometriosis or adenomyosis or severe PCOS.

If either partner or even an unmarried male or female is going for cancer treatment such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy. They can consult a specialist for oocyte freezing.

To know more about taking a step towards parenthood, log in here and check out our website.





Dr. Swapna Chekuri is Fertility Special Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon and Director at Hyderabad Woman and Fertility Center, Gachibowli and Kothapet.