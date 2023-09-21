Fever’s Candlelight Concert Series Arrives in India

Following the success achieved in more than 150 cities worldwide, this live, multi-sensory musical experience will take place in outstanding locations across the country

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fever, the live-entertainment discovery platform known for helping millions of people find the best experiences in their cities, are bringing Candlelight Concerts to India, kicking off with performances in tribute to Taylor Swift’s greatest hits, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, British bands Queen and Coldplay, as well as the Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi. The expansion into the region comes on the heels of the experience’s success, having delighted audiences in more than 150 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Madrid, Singapore and Tokyo.Audiences who would like to be the first to know about the local venues and music programs kicking off the series can sign up on each city’s page at feverup.com. The first cities to receive this unique experience will be New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Visakhapatnam.Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing access to classical music by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles.Launched in 2019, Candlelight Concerts have already been held in unique locations that are part of each city's cultural heritage, including the Atomium (Brussels), Tour Eiffel (Paris), Burj Al Arab Jumeirah (Dubai), and many more. The international series of concerts is present in several cities across America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East and Asia but is yet to arrive in India.Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco, and more.Fever utilizes a data-driven approach and develops Candlelight Concerts programs based on a combination of recommendations from an in-house Music Curation team and research that takes into account global metrics and feedback from the audience and musicians.The company constantly strives to inspire its users with innovative experiences, coming up with and producing new 'Fever Original' ideas. Besides the Candlelight Concerts, these include The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, and Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.For more information about the Candlelight Concerts, access here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to New Delhi here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Mumbai here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Chennai here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Kolkata here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Bengaluru here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Hyderabad here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Pune here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Ahmedabad here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Surat here.Sign up for the Candlelight Concerts coming to Visakhapatnam here.Download pictures of the experience here.About FeverFever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.