FieldAssist Cements Position as the Best Twin Provider of Distributor Management & Sales Force Automation Solutions

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

600+ FMCG and FMCD customers served across 12 countries.

6 weeks deployment at 3x faster pace, including Tier 3 cities, and rural and remote areas.

18,000 invoices processed daily on E-invoices and E-Way with 99.6% uptime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

​FieldAssist, an industry leading SaaS technology platform for CPG companies, continues disrupting the industry with its innovative data-driven approach to transforming distribution operations and maximizing sales for FMCG companies.In the last few years, fierce competition and consolidation, along with rural market expansion and rising disposable incomes, have presented significant challenges for CPG players. Existing solutions, and the paradigms upon which they're built, often fail to convert these challenges into opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FMCG sector is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy and constitutes 10% of India's GDP. Achieving their full potential while being adaptive to market demands can be an uphill task even for the most well-established market leaders, especially while they already stare at the threat from newer, nimbler players standing ready to increase their market share.Such a dynamic scenario demands a healthy and agile distribution network. One that can penetrate the market - both urban and rural - and provide companies with the tools needed to make informed decisions."CPG companies today need a Distributor Management System that goes beyond just keeping the lights on, and actually drives business goals. Possessing the latest technology to manage distribution operations can be a significant game changer. With FieldAssist DMS, companies can access the best AI and Machine Learning tools to manage and streamline their distributor networks. This also enables them to keep an eye on the farthest corners of the market, as well as the competition," says FieldAssist CEO, Paramdeep Singh.For India's largest snack company, FieldAssist deployed and operationalized thousands of Distributor Nodes in a third of the time taken by the incumbent solution, and processed 3.5 lakh line items of claims worth more than 4 crores for one of India's biggest conglomerates in one month. FieldAssist can possess 200 invoices in under 300 seconds, saving distributors significant time."At FieldAssist, we believe technology should be a full-fledged enabler of business transformation, and not remain a point solution for a point problem. We've built FieldAssist to not just be a support system for the business, but an integral part of it. We've striven to go beyond just the basics and push the limits of what technology can achieve. Our AI-enabled retail intelligence and data analytics ensures that customers get the best automation, and our post-deployment hypercare support ensures that users get up to speed in the shortest possible time," says FieldAssist Product Head, Nikhil Agrawal."The customer orientation and the speed with which (FieldAssist staff) are able to solve the problems gave us the confidence to go ahead with them. So I want to move to next level of distribution taking help of FieldAssist in terms of how I want to cover my outlets: the Frequency, the Way, and the Salesman, " says Sanjay Munshi, VP Sales, Haldiram’s Nagpur.About FieldAssistFieldAssist, a top-tier vertical SaaS platform, transforming sales through integrated Distribution Management System (DMS) and Sales Force Automation (SFA). Our platform settles Rs. 20 Cr+ distributor claims monthly, processes 10 lakh invoices daily, maintain 99.6% uptime on E-invoices & E-Way.With 600+ CPG customers across 10+ countries, reaching 75 lakh retail outlets daily, FieldAssist scales to meet the RTM needs of enterprises, SMBs and D2C startups. We are proud partners to brands like Haldiram's, MARS, Philips, Adani Wilmar, Nivea, Kellogg’s, Colgate, Lotte, Eureka Forbes, Bisleri, 3M, Everest, Parle, Bisleri, Too Yumm, Mrs Bectors, Dr. Oetkar, Mamaearth, Veeba, Coolberg, Skippi, and more.

Media Contact Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shashwat Ghosh (CMO), FieldAssist, hashwat@fieldassist.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!