Fifth Edition of Couture Runway Week Powered By IIFD

Couture Runway Week is India’s next biggest fashion trade event held its 5th season at Welcomhotel by ITC, Dwarka, New Delhi. CRW was supported by IIFD Chandigarh as powered by partners and backstage support.

Couture Runway Week (CRW) is India’s finest fashion trade event which gives young designers a platform to showcase their collections on the global fashion stage. CRW showcased collections from over 50 New Gen and Next Gen designers.

“My team makes a genuine effort to generate some real business for the showcasing designer’s whoexhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to support brands to build networks and expand business. The event was attended by Bloggers, investors, buyers and fashion enthusiasts,” said Aarti Tiwari, CRW Managing director.

Show attractions were Bollywood Actress Ishita dutta her newly Release film Drishyam 2 Walked as showstopper for The Front Row by Seema Kashyap and made the evening more glamorous.

Designer Seema Kashyap who showcased her cocktail collection, the stunning Ishita Dutta of Drishyam 2 fame brought the curtains down for her brand, The Front Row collection being showcased aims to bring to its mind. Brings in a decade and a half of experience in working with top fashion houses across the world. Their haute couture collection had everything a fashionista could dream of - classy, sexy and fashion forward that flatter the female form in every way. The collection encompassed western, indowestern. Trendy ethnic all under one roof.

Couture Runway Week, invited designers from across India for two days of fashion shows. Varija Bajaj was the event’s Grand finale designer who showcased her collection Office and you along with various upcoming designers.

Designer Saunderya Malhotra Label with her colors of Rainbow represented the women of today. The colors of Rainbow represented the women of today. It was full of beautiful rainbow colors with much fitted silhouettes and plunging necklines, this collection made an insta-worthy debut. It comprised everything a woman of the times desires, right from short-fitted dresses to evening gowns.

Indian Institute of Fashion & Design powered the most exclusive Couture Runway Week held at Delhi and displayed some stunning collections by budding designers of IIFD. Since its inception in 2004, IIFD has never failed to prove its excellence in the design and fashion industry. This event by IIFD was another milestone in their success! It was the perfect opportunity for the designers to showcase their talent, boost their morale and steal the show!

The design partner of CRW Rebanta academy came all the way from Jabalpur to present a memorable collection Yesterday is history, Tomorrow is mystery, Today is a gift that is why it is called the present. They presented an exclusive collection on this theme.

IWP Academy showcased the entire collection of its most versatile collection featuring various designer collections namely Violaceous Journo that depicts an important profession in this hue. Inspired by the profile of a journalist, preparing for the 2. CHECKERED BOARD: This theme is inspired by a checkered board, a board of checkered pattern on which checkers is played. Ebony depicted a dense black hardwood and unlike most woods, it doesn’t float; it sinks in water these dresses were perfect choice to be worn over cocktail, dinner parties. Last but not the least MYSTIC MADHUBANI:the pret collection with Indo- western garments depicting the artistic paintings which practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal.

Couture Runway Week is supported by Delhi Film Academy (DFA) as official Media Partners. Xene Jewelers who gifted special Jewelry in the event and was official Jewelry partners, Pressto as Wardrobe Maintenance Partner and. SG model Management and The Front Row as Talent partners. Design Partner being Rebanta academy that had a perfect presence, Makeup Partner Lakme Academy. Special support by Tanu Bakshi Makeovers, Vandana SahayVerma & Anjali panjiyara Makeovers. Agaaz events as Digital partner.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.