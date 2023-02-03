Fifty 1 International launches state of the art sales gallery in Gurugram

India, 3rd February, 2023: Fifty 1 International is all set to launch a state-of-the-art sales gallery in Gurugram, Located amidst one of the most luxurious locations of Gurgaon at the Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5. One of its kind gallery will offer a realistic, surreal experience to the investors. In addition, the space will provide the clients with a better understanding of the Upcoming Developments & re-sale stock and the critical offerings through 51 International's robust channel. The complete in-house experience has never been seen before, coupled with the most experienced team of advisors, it will be a game changer!

51 International has a history of dealing with only Ultra Luxury Projects, with a minimum ticket size of 3 crores. The newly launched gallery will further accentuate our focus on building and strengthening our portfolio. At 51 International we know where to invest, what is the best time to invest and when to exit from a given project.

At just the age of 27, Founder & CEO of 51 International Mr Akshay Sardana is the youngest entrepreneur real estate has ever seen. He has single handedly brought this company to such great heights where it is today is incredible and inspirational in itself. He was quoted saying, "51 International has the most premium clientele among all which consists of truly high profile corporate and business individuals. This not only brings assurance to other clients but also shows the amount of trust the big faces have inculcated in the company. This will continue to grow stronger as we will keep adding names to this list in the foreseeable future."

He added, "With its primary focus on portfolio building, 51 International is different from existing players in the sector. The team is dedicated to helping the clients as per their needs and tries to get the best value deal for them, considering their best interest. The team always prioritises client portfolio before any personal interest. Team has in-depth knowledge of Infrastructure and Growth Market."

51 International has the backing of top investors, which has been possible because of apt delivery by Re-Sale, rotating the client's money and churning out fast returns over time. This translates into unquestionable investing and peace of mind assurance to the people who trust us with their money with the accurate advice of best returns from the team. As a result, 51 International offers the best return on Re-Sales in the market. The company provides the maximum return, which is a prime advantage in dealing with the company. We believe in offering something for all and providing clients with what is best in the market.

Key advantage of 51 International:

With a robust network of 150 channel partners, 51 International has been a preferred choice in the segment as clients are provided endless investing and selling options. For investors we have the best ROI and for our channel partners all the luxury properties under one roof.

51 International has one of the best stock holdings among all of real estate players present in Gurugram that sums up to more than 500 crores as of today. Patrons are offered brokerage advantage which is best among all the others in the market. 51 international has one of the biggest accounts and to name a few we are associated with some of the biggest developers like DLF, Mahindra, PURI and Elan.

For more details, please visit - 51intl.com

