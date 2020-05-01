e-paper
Fighting Covid-19: This restaurant in Connaught Place has been serving free meals to the needy

QBA Restaurant plans to continue with the initiative for as long as the lockdown lasts. More than 20,000 meals have been distributed so far.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:32 IST
The meals are prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen. More than 20,000 meals have been distributed so far.
The meals are prepared in the restaurant's kitchen. More than 20,000 meals have been distributed so far.
         

QBA Restaurant in Connaught Place has been serving free meals to the needy ever since the lockdown started, and plans to do so for as long as it lasts. More than 20,000 meals ranging from rajma chawal to aloo puri to daal chawal have been distributed so far.

There are many people who do not get access to fresh food because of the lockdown. They include security guards, sanitation workers, petrol pump employees, and people involved in food delivery services.

QBA Restaurant, which has been in the business for 15 years, is ensuring that no one goes hungry during the lockdown.
QBA Restaurant, which has been in the business for 15 years, is ensuring that no one goes hungry during the lockdown.

QBA Restaurant, which has been in the business for 15 years, is ensuring that no one goes hungry. The restaurant belongs to the Jainsons Group, which opened its first store in Connaught Place in 1942.

The meals are prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen by following proper hygiene standards. Moreover, the staff regularly checks their body temperature using thermal thermometers.

The Delhi Police have supported the distribution process.
The Delhi Police have supported the distribution process.

Furthermore, social distancing is maintained by demarcating spots on the floor. The police have supported the distribution process.

Owner Aditya Arun Jain says, “Giving is not about making a donation. It is about making a difference.”

The virus may have brought the world to a standstill, but it has also made people from all walks of life to come together and help those in need. Selfless efforts by religious institutions, hospitality services, residents’ welfare associations, and NGOs have not only created a sense of unity, but also a feeling of gratitude and togetherness.

