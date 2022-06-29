Fighting Lazy with cycling

“Cycling is another way to fight lazy. It is a lot of fun, but even more fun when you are cycling with like-minded people,” says actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who recently cycled a distance of 1,000 km between Baroda and Delhi over a seven-day period. He said that the most difficult thing about the challenge was waking up early.

But, there’s nothing that the actor won’t do to fight lazy. With the onset of the monsoons, cycling is just another way he takes on his lazy self. There is something magical about riding in the rains. Simply taking off on a bicycle to experience the thrill of chasing rainbows and overcast skies. Staying fit in the process is just an added bonus.

Watch Armugham in conversation with Soman, as they share their love for cycling and all the joy it brings, along with the challenges that they need to conquer along the way.

Click here to watch the full ‘The Joy of Riding’ video: https://www.facebook.com/LifelongOnlineIn/videos/769703317373374/

It’s not just about Soman. Getting on a bicycle offers many benefits, beyond just physical fitness. First and foremost, cycling helps burn fat and its resistance element also helps build muscle, especially in the glutes, hamstrings, quads and calves. It raises your heart rate and improves blood circulation across the body, thereby bringing down the risk of major illnesses like heart disease and cancer.

Regular cycling boosts brain power, helps with concentration, memory and problem-solving skills and even regulates your moods. Improved blood flow to the brain is known to improve cognitive function. According to a 2013 study published in the Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism, when exercising, the cyclists’ blood flow to the brain increases by 28 per cent to almost 70 per cent in certain parts. Even after the ride, the blood flow remains at about 40 per cent. But that’s not all. As soon as you start pedaling, you release serotonin, famously called the ‘happy hormone’, that keeps you whistling all through the day.

It also has social benefits. As you cycle along the road, it is known to broaden your social circle as you explore new routes together, enjoy different seasons and feel a sense of achievement as you achieve your target for the day. Cyclists, young and old, have different reasons to take to the road.

As a social sport, cycling is growing in prominence with the rise of cycling clubs, like the Mumbai based community of cycling enthusiasts, Cyclofunatics.

Talking about his favourite cycling circuit, Soman said: “Recently, I cycled from Baroda to Delhi. Some sections were fun because there was a lot of climb, like when you climb up to Udaipur, you are climbing almost up to 600 to 1,200 feet,” he said.

As a solo activity, cycling lets you escape and embrace the solitude. As a social sport, cycling is growing in prominence with the rise of cycling clubs, like the Mumbai based community of cycling enthusiasts, Cyclofunatics.

Led by Vipin Armugham, Cyclofunatics was started two years ago to bring back the ‘fun’ to cycling. “Earlier I used to lead group rides where the focus was more on competitive cycling but the fun element was missing. That’s why I started Cyclofunatics. We explore new destinations and celebrate completing the ride together,” he tells Soman in a new video called ‘The Joy of Riding’.

When selecting the right cycle, the three main aspects that we have to look out for are belt quality, frame size and components. “The terrain that you ride on should also be considered,” Armugham explains.

The group curates rides to celebrate every occasion together. Enroute, they visit new destinations and bring alive special moments. Be it a quick ‘Chai Coffee’ ride or ‘Foodie Night’ rides, a 150 km ride to the outskirts of the state or a ride to enjoy the first rains, this group finds any excuse to get on the road.

