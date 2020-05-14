e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / Fighting the good fight

Fighting the good fight

Domex, Hindustan Unilever Limited’s brand, has declared a war against the virus by supporting disinfection of public facilities across Maharashtra.

brand-stories Updated: May 14, 2020 12:25 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
With sodium hypochlorite as an active disinfectant, the Domex floor cleaner, sufficiently satisfies the recommendation of >0.5% sodium hypochlorite for killing germs including viruses.
With sodium hypochlorite as an active disinfectant, the Domex floor cleaner, sufficiently satisfies the recommendation of >0.5% sodium hypochlorite for killing germs including viruses.(HUL)
         

Ever since the recent pandemic hit the world, governments and health experts can’t emphasize enough on the merits of social distancing and personal hygiene to flatten the curve. From washing hands for 20 seconds to using alcohol-based sanitizers, these preventive measures are critical.

But while personal hygiene is of utmost importance, it is equally crucial to keep our surroundings clean. While most of us stay indoors, the frontline workers are tirelessly working against the virus. Whether in hospitals, quarantine facilities, or emerging hotspots, supporting them with disinfection of their work environment is the need of the hour.

Currently, leading health organisations recommend the use of bleach-based products with Sodium hypochlorite at >0.5% for disinfection of frequently-touched surfaces. They also recommend cleaning all surfaces in a quarantined person’s room at regular intervals, as well as disinfecting toilets daily.

With sodium hypochlorite as an active disinfectant, the Domex floor cleaner, sufficiently satisfies the recommendation of >0.5% sodium hypochlorite for killing germs including viruses.

Supporting frontline workers all the way

Domex, Hindustan Unilever’s toilet and floor cleaning brand, is working relentlessly to keep hospitals, quarantine centres, homes and public spaces safe. 17 Healthcare facilities and 500+ public toilets across Maharashtra are being regularly disinfected. Amplifying the brand’s efforts, HUL has donated both surface and toilet cleaning products across many hospitals in Mumbai in association with the NGO United Way Mumbai.

Keeping homes safe and secure

Personal hygiene is about washing and sanitizing hands and it includes keeping your home clean and safe. Domex is a true hero when it comes to protecting us in our fight against viruses.

Here is what you can do to prevent infection from spreading:

●Put the toilet lid down and then step back to flush it

●Clean all high-touch surfaces with good household cleaners such as Domex Disinfectant Spray

●Let the disinfectant stay to dry naturally.

●Be sure to follow the on-pack instructions for the cleaning products.

tags
top news
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In