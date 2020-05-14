Fighting the good fight

brand-stories

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:25 IST

Ever since the recent pandemic hit the world, governments and health experts can’t emphasize enough on the merits of social distancing and personal hygiene to flatten the curve. From washing hands for 20 seconds to using alcohol-based sanitizers, these preventive measures are critical.

But while personal hygiene is of utmost importance, it is equally crucial to keep our surroundings clean. While most of us stay indoors, the frontline workers are tirelessly working against the virus. Whether in hospitals, quarantine facilities, or emerging hotspots, supporting them with disinfection of their work environment is the need of the hour.

Currently, leading health organisations recommend the use of bleach-based products with Sodium hypochlorite at >0.5% for disinfection of frequently-touched surfaces. They also recommend cleaning all surfaces in a quarantined person’s room at regular intervals, as well as disinfecting toilets daily.

With sodium hypochlorite as an active disinfectant, the Domex floor cleaner, sufficiently satisfies the recommendation of >0.5% sodium hypochlorite for killing germs including viruses.

Supporting frontline workers all the way

Domex, Hindustan Unilever’s toilet and floor cleaning brand, is working relentlessly to keep hospitals, quarantine centres, homes and public spaces safe. 17 Healthcare facilities and 500+ public toilets across Maharashtra are being regularly disinfected. Amplifying the brand’s efforts, HUL has donated both surface and toilet cleaning products across many hospitals in Mumbai in association with the NGO United Way Mumbai.

Keeping homes safe and secure

Personal hygiene is about washing and sanitizing hands and it includes keeping your home clean and safe. Domex is a true hero when it comes to protecting us in our fight against viruses.

Here is what you can do to prevent infection from spreading:

●Put the toilet lid down and then step back to flush it

●Clean all high-touch surfaces with good household cleaners such as Domex Disinfectant Spray

●Let the disinfectant stay to dry naturally.

●Be sure to follow the on-pack instructions for the cleaning products.