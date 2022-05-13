Figuring Out How to Get a Credit Card? Switch to A Digital Card Instead!

If you are trying to become a credit cardholder, you must have noticed the convoluted process of proving yourself eligible and finally getting it! While there are several advantages to getting a credit card, you can avoid the application hassles by considering more convenient options available in the market today. For example, you can simply switch to a digital credit card instead!

Disadvantages of credit cards

The first disadvantage of a credit card is the minimum due trap. The minimum due amount is always displayed on top of the statement, which you have to be careful about. Why do you need to be careful? It is because various credit card holders mistakenly think that the minimum amount is the total pending sum. They pay this amount within the due date, but the reality is that it is the minimum sum required for continuing to get credit facilities. Therefore, this leads to customers assuming that the bill is low and spending even more on their cards, thereby accruing interest on the outstanding amount. It could well build up to a large and unmanageable sum over a sustained period of time. This is a considerable drawback, and you should be careful if you have a credit card yourself.

The next drawback of a credit card is the hidden costs involved. You will see that a credit card may appear simple on the outside, but it may have some hidden charges that may jack up overall costs. In addition, there are a few penalties for non-payment, which may impact the credit score as well.

Credit cardholders should also be alert about the ease of overuse, which means revolving credit where your bank balance stays the same. A credit card holder will find it very tempting to put all your purchases on your card, but this simply makes you unaware of how much you have to pay back. Therefore, this could lead to spending more than you can pay back. In addition, credit cards have high-interest rates, and any piled up amount will cost you a lot more than you originally bargained for.

Why switch to a digital card instead?

There may be a lot of problems that you might face when getting a credit card. If this is the case, you can consider switching to a digital credit card instead. It has several advantages that are worth noting. The first thing is that it streamlines the accounts payable process. Hence, if you are using a digital credit card, then it can replace outdated and cumbersome paper checks and the associated manual-process inefficiencies. In addition, with single-issue digital cards, departments can focus less on processing payments and more on their financial responsibilities.

The next advantage that a virtual or Digital card has is reducing fees traditionally seen through credit cards. Therefore what you need to know is that digital cards or virtual cards cost you nothing; no annual fees, no hidden charges, or joining fees are charged to you. Instead, you will get cashback when you spend money using a virtual card like LazyCard.

The next advantage of getting yourself a virtual or digital card is that you can earn virtual card rebates on monthly spending by way of cashback offers. Now, won't you love a company that will provide you extra revenue by making purchases? So with these clear advantages, why would you not shift to digital cards? Even the best credit cards do not always give you such advantages and benefits.

If you face issues with the credit card online application process, you can simply get yourself a digital counterpart. Digital cards even provide good security, and the entire security framework is better than any physical card. Also, digital card numbers are made uniquely, and there are lower risks of fraud or cybercrimes. Hence, to sum it up, why should you switch to digital credit cards instead of choosing their plastic/physical counterparts? They are much easier to handle, hassle-free and convenient. Not only do you get exciting rewards, but you also get the benefits of a smooth application procedure without rigorous criteria.

