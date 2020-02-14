FIITJEE ticks all the right boxes, catalyses engineering dreams

brand-stories

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:07 IST

If there’s one career option that has increasingly captured the attention of students, then it is engineering. Every year, the population of engineering aspirants keeps rising, but there are only a few who make the cut. Coaching centres are mushrooming by the day and that leaves students perplexed; after all, they want to pull out all stops to choose the best.

Among the cluster of engineering institutes, FIITJEE stands out for its motto of ‘Truth, Transparency and Commitment’. Whatever it claims, it makes it happen! Besides, FIITJEE pays attention to the smallest of details and ensures its students get an enabling environment to excel in their preparation for IIT-JEE. Whether it is the highly-qualified faculty, pattern-proof teaching methodology, comprehensive study material or personalised coaching, FIITJEE ticks all the right boxes.

What’s more, the institute equips students to creatively tackle complex and tricky problems, thereby sharpening their analytical skills. Since 1992, the institute has not just helped students realise their dream of cracking IIT-JEE, but also prepared them for lifelong excellence.

Quality matters

AT FIITJEE, there’s nothing more significant than quality; this is apparent in all aspects. The institute boasts the best faculty to help students achieve their biggest dream! FIITJEE follows a strong, systematic and objective selection process for teachers.

Further, the institute provides an enabling environment to its students for enhanced learning. The batch size for each classroom is limited, so that students get personalised attention and can resolve their doubts with ease.

FIITJEE provides the best and the most comprehensive books/solutions pertaining to IIT-JEE. Its study material is pattern-proof - this means that students are always well prepared, irrespective of the dynamic exam pattern. FIITJEE makes sure that students are thoroughly trained so that they can crack any exam, be it IIT-JEE, Boards, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads or other engineering entrance exams.

And if that left you impressed, here’s more - FIITJEE students have secured admission in the top 10 US universities. The admission is based on a range of parameters, but FIITJEE students always excel! This is because the institute focuses on sharpening the fundamentals of the students and developing their analytical abilities.

What makes FIITJEE students true winners

There’s a reason why FIITJEE students have an edge over others. As we know, physics, chemistry and mathematics are important subjects for an engineering aspirant. At FIITJEE, these are not just treated as mere subjects. Rather, they become an integral part of the students’ intellectual anatomy. Students don’t just solve questions; they understand fundamental concepts and enjoy it!

FIITJEE has always laid emphasis on developing the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of its students. It encourages students to read, analyse, understand a question and then apply the best technique to solve it. This automatically develops the ability to think out of the box! Also, FIITJEE students are always encouraged to ask questions. This makes them curious and helps them get to the root of the matter.

Today, there is cut-throat competition, more so in engineering, since there are a large number of aspirants but only a few seats. FIITJEE enables its students to understand competition in the truest sense. Students have exposure to a series of tests, feedback and discussions that helps them to evolve and handle competition.

No wonder, FIITJEE has always secured the highest number of selections in the country since 1998.

Innovation is key

Innovation is at the heart of all FIITJEE offerings. The institute’s PINNACLE, SUPREME and UDAYA Plus Programs are already revolutionising school education in India. FIITJEE was the first to recognise the need for an Integrated Study Program for students that combines preparation for competitive exams with school curriculum. This reduces the additional burden on the students and helps them come out with flying colours!

FIITJEE has designed a specific IQ test to understand the potential of a student for JEE Advanced. It has the capability to predict the most accurate Rank Potential Index (RPI) of a student. With the help of a student’s score, FIITJEE can decide the level of input required to achieve success. The selection process is fair and transparent, and students are chosen on merit instead of first-come-first-serve basis. They are also provided the option of challenging the answer key by displaying their OMR answer sheets; which is unique for any coaching institute in the country.

Apart from Classroom and Integrated School Programs, FIITJEE has made unique innovations in the field of Online Test Series by launching myPAT. This online test series focuses on enabling students to learn through assessment, analysis, identification of knowledge gaps, and remedy options.

That’s not all - FIITJEE offers India’s only Crash Correspondence Course, Grand Masters Package (GMP) and the Computer-Based All India Test Series, which is the only test series of real substance in the country. After every test, the results are analysed so that students can understand their strengths and weaknesses.

The institute also boasts a highly-skilled Research and Development team that works round the clock to ensure that the teaching methodology, study material and course structure are constantly updated.

The bottom line

FIITJEE’s winning methodology ensures that students perform par excellence. They receive consistent guidance from the best faculty, besides enhancing their analytical skills. No wonder, out of the top 50 All India Rank holders for JEE Advanced 2019, 21 were from FIITJEE.

It’s time to realise your dreams with your most reliable companion—FIITJEE!