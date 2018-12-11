Film raises awareness about cleft-affected kids

The Himalaya Drug Company—India’s leading herbal and personal care company—has launched a film to raise awareness about cleft lip and palate.

Titled ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’, the film has been released as part of the company’s social impact initiative, ‘Muskaan’, which supports free cleft treatment for underprivileged children in partnership with international cleft charity Smile Train.

Ek Nayi Muskaan, therefore, captures the journey of Munmun—an eight-year-old girl who lives in a small village near Lucknow—as she undergoes a life-changing cleft surgery.

Like any other child, Munmun dreamt of going to school and playing with friends. However, her untreated cleft lip had kept her in hiding. Even in her dreams, she couldn’t think of herself without a cleft and hence, imagined wearing a mask to fulfill her aspirations.

The film has been directed by Rahul Bharti of Roadrunner Productions, and the theme song has been sung by renowned actor and singer Raghuvir Yadav.

Unveiling the film, actor Ali Fazal said, “Children are pivotal to our future, and there should be nothing that deprives them of true happiness. I am extremely happy and lucky to be a part of this journey of spreading happiness and smiles.”

Cleft lip and/or palate occur when certain facial tissues do not fuse properly during fetal development.

Mamta Carroll, Vice President and Regional Director, Asia, Smile Train, said more than 35,000 babies are born with a cleft in India every year, with around 6,000 from Uttar Pradesh alone.

“Children with clefts not only live in isolation, but also face difficulties in eating, breathing, and speaking. With support from our individual donors and organizations like The Himalaya Drug Company, these surgeries are taking place absolutely free of cost at Smile Train’s local partner hospitals,” she added.

Cleft surgery is safe and the transformation is immediate. Under the initiative of Muskaan, more than 500 children have undergone this surgery till date. Himalaya contributes towards Muskaan with the sale of Himalaya Lip Care products.

“Through our partnership with Smile Train, Muskaan aims to help raise awareness about clefts and ensure that more children receive the cleft care they need at a younger age. A smile is an expression of happiness, and with ‘Ek Nayi Muskaan’, we intend to create more smiles by helping children achieve their dreams and live a fulfilling life,” said Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director-Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company.

With a history spanning more than eight decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that is safe, gentle, and trustworthy. Its “head-to-heel” range of products aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 17:43 IST