Filmmaker Apoorva Sankar’s film ‘A Dire Strait’ wins Best Editing 2022 award

The Eastern Europe Film Festival awarded budding filmmaker Apoorva Sankar's film 'A Dire Strait' with the Best Editing 2022 award. The tale revolves around the pins-and-needles relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It’s a suspense-horror hybrid that forces the audience into believing in extremes. A Dire Strait is now screening at festivals across the country, with the Los Angeles premiere organised at Dance with Films in the Chinese Theatre – in the heart of Hollywood.

Previously, she worked on "Birds Without Wings," a documentary film focused on the NGO Voice of Slum, which narrates their journey of educating children in slums. This documentary received immensely positive feedback from the public, and it was a finalist for the Student Academy Awards in 2020. It also won other global film festivals alongside. In 2020, it premiered at the Goa Short Film Festival, the Pune Film Short Festival, the Jaipur International Film Festival, the 10th Mumbai Shorts International Festival, and the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

When asked about her experience in the editing process for her film A Dire Strait, which was also her thesis film at Chapman University, Apoorva Sankar stated, “This film's editing process was exceptional as it taught me about the craft of storytelling in the editing room. I had to go through 40 hours of material and create a story out of it. I was stumped as to what would work best for the plot and how I would put this puzzle back together. However, as I spent more time with the story and the characters, I understood that the keys to success are simplicity and tenacity.”

Talking further about her perspective on filmmaking, Apoorva Sankar continued, “Over the last few years, filmmaking and photography have evolved. Technology has an impact on both. I like how we can use technology to tell the tale in new ways. Visual effects, graphic design, and 2D-3D animations are only a few examples. In my profession, I enjoy learning new software and experimenting with different ways. However, I am aware that simple storytelling still has the greatest impact.”

This independent filmmaker from Mumbai, who is now based in Los Angeles and believes that visual storytelling has brought her contentment. Apoorva preaches that she is amazed at how far global cinema has progressed in recent years. She is convinced that there will be many more technological advancements in future, but true storytelling will never cease to gain the appreciation and this business will continue to find new ways to reach audiences.

