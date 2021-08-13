Finance planning for your IVF journey

Infertility is a growing problem in India today with couples in both urban and rural areas seeing a rise in the number of cases being reported. In Virto Fertilization, popularly known as IVF, is fast becoming a popular choice of treatment. IVF techniques have become advanced and clinics today are reporting higher success rates. But IVF brings a high financial cost and the impact can be more than expected.

There are ways in which couples can ensure that the cost of the treatment is minimised and the burden of the payment is reduced as much as possible. On an average, a IVF cycle can cost anywhere between ₹60,000 to ₹1,00,000 with additional expenses for treatments like laser hatching, blastocyst culture, recombinant hormones, surrogacy, donor sperms or eggs, among others.

In our country, there is a lot of social stigma attached to not being able to have a baby. Many patients come to us, who don’t want anyone in their family or friends to know that they are undergoing fertility treatment.

It is important to remember that the most critical factors for the success of IVF is age. People tend to delay fertility treatments and come to us only after 8-10 years of waiting. With age, the ovarian reserves of the female partner reduce and the quality of sperms also What they don’t understand is that the cost of the treatment can also increase with advancing age, as there are normally more complications too.

A large of people also try other treatments and go to unqualified people and in the process end up complicating their cases even more. This also has a direct bearing on finances as each of these people would charge them money.

Furthermore, we see a large number of cases where the medical problem only gets worse with such treatments, also increasing the overall cost of treatment. In a lot of cases, we find that even basic investigations like semen analysis and proper blood tests have not been done but they are being administered medications.

There should be a strict guidelines around fertility treatments where basic investigations must be made mandatory for all clinics. This way, the exact problem can be identified and the overall cost of treatment gets reduced as only focussed treatment is given to the patient, based on what the identified problem is and there will be no waste of time and energy. Wasteful consultation with unqualified professionals also gets skipped.

Therefore, a very important part of IVF treatment at our clinic is counselling where we explain to the couple what exactly is the problem and what procedures will be followed for treatment.

One must also choose the IVF centre carefully, by looking at success rates and trying to take to some people who have taken treatment at that centre before taking a decision. A lot of clinics offer packages for overall treatment, which are a more cost-effective option. But be sure to opt for a package that offers multiple IVF cycles and not just one to increase the chances of conception. Some packages also include costs allied processes like blastocyst, freezing embryos, offering more savings.

Another useful tip is for couples to create a baby fund when they see that they are having trouble conceiving. With this, you can set aside a fixed sum of money every month for fertility treatment and plan all your other expenses around that. This way, you will create a buffer that will come in handy at the time of paying for your treatment. Some companies also provide reimbursements for fertility treatments or offer easy loans for the same as part of financial assistance, so check if your employer has any such provisions.



To know more about taking a step towards parenthood, log in here and check out our website.

Dr. Sanjay Gandhi is a senior IVF Specialist at Aarti Hospital and IVF Centre, DEESA (Banaskantha), Gujarat.