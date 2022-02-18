Financial Literacy Week: Here are 6 tips to improve your finance acumen

As India takes giant strides towards becoming a digitally enabled society and a knowledge economy, “Faceless, Paperless, Cashless” is the new mantra of Digital India.

A cashless economy is one where transactions are made on plastic or digital money, with barely any ‘real’ cash exchanging hands in paper form. Digital payments is a trend that caught on in our cities after demonetisation and only got accelerated in a contactless world that has emerged after the pandemic.

Today, digital transactions have become ubiquitous and we are constantly amazed by what more we can seem to do with our finances online. From credit and debit cards, UPI and Mobile wallets, AEPS, Point of Sale (POS) devices, to internet and mobile banking, Micro ATMs and prepaid cards, digital payment options available are galore.

The wave is spreading fast – even those who resisted going cashless are now noticing the convenience of use and ease of access and are soon following suit. In fact, India recorded 25.5 billion real-time digital payments transactions in 2020, a figure that is expected to grow manifold with three in every four transactions projected to be digital by 2025, according to a report by ACI Worldwide.

But, with this surge have come new-age challenges and the instances of payment frauds have also grown exponentially. According to American consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion, the rate of digital fraud attempts originating from India against businesses was up by 28.3 per cent when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

How many of us actually know what we’re doing? Are we using all the tools available to us while we wrap our heads around conducting transactions online?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting ‘Financial Literacy Week’ (FLW) since 2016 to help consumers understand the nuances and safety measures related to digital banking more intricately. The theme for this year is ‘Go Digital, Go Secure’ and as part of FLW, the RBI Says handle on twitter has released insightful actionable advice on digital transactions and data protection. The NPCI also launched a month-long UPI Safety Shield campaign in February to educate users regarding best practices for making UPI payments. CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, brands and institutions, shares six quick tips that can help you ‘go digital, and go secure’ and keep your money safe.

Check your statements monthly

It is imperative to scan through your bank statements monthly, which sometimes gets neglected in our busy routines and sometimes also a lack of interest in finances. By making this a monthly practice, you can refute any irregular charges in your account statement and reverse them. CRED members have it easier – an AI-backed system called CRED Protect – that helps you keep track of every single nuance of a credit card payment journey and gives you alerts for payment due dates, spend patterns and other card usage statistics.

Use secure official websites and in-app customer support

If you’re facing transaction concerns on bank apps, always opt to seek help from in-app customer support or use the contact details shared on the official and secure bank websites. Do not reach out to random help and customer care numbers available on the internet and never share your bank details with them.

Keep an eye on your credit report

The regular checks are not just limited to your statements. While using credit allows you a 45-60-day window to manage your expenses, there can be unreported frauds that might get added to your name if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is misused. To stay secure, always check your credit score regularly and report any suspicious activities related on credit. CRED provides its members with monthly reports on credit utilisation, and also facilitates a direct report to the Credit Bureau in case any unknown activities are noticed.

Tokenise your cards

To make online payments more secure, the RBI has encouraged online merchants to implement tokenisation. This way, merchants don’t need to store card details of customers thereby making the process more secure. For you, tokenisation offers added security while making the process of using cards for digital payments convenient. All you need to do is provide a one-time consent through an OTP, undertake a transaction to tokenise your debit/ credit card and you are good to go.

Opt for One-Time Passwords (OTP)

The idea of waiting for a OTP each time you are trying to make an online transaction may seem annoying. But, that extra 10 seconds to get your password will go a long way in making your online transaction a lot more secure than other methods of authentication. And, remember, never share your OTPs with anyone. This goes for PINs, password, CVV and other bank information as well, don’t let these details fall into anyone’s hands, not even ones posing as RBI or bank representatives.

Use biometric authentication when possible

A majority of FinTech apps are gradually moving towards biometric authentication, thereby reducing the reliability of 4-digit or 6-digit pins. With the evolution of smartphones that support seamless fingerprint scanning to authenticate users, it is recommended that you use this method on your smartphone when it comes to making digital payments.