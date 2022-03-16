Find out how GeeksforGeeks is changing the lives of programmers globally

Nowadays, the internet is so overloaded with content and numerous stories, some of which are just boring and unrelated. It can be confusing for a student to know what is worth reading and what should be skipped? This is where GeeksforGeeks comes in - A Computer Science Portal Created By Geeks, for Geeks.

Sandeep Jain is an IIT Roorkee alumnus and worked with DE Shaw & Co. as a software developer and JIIT Noida as an assistant professor. Sandeep's love for teaching has inspired him to create a platform like GeeksforGeeks that can help students to tackle problems during placement preparation. Initially, he used to write articles on programming and algorithms and has since evolved into one of the most successful startups in the Ed-Tech industry.

GeeksforGeeks in a Nutshell!

GeeksforGeeks started with a team of 6 people and has now grown to over 300+ employees. GeeksforGeeks has created a community of 40 Million+ 'Geeks' from across the world, 1,00,000+ Contributors, and 10,000+ Campus Ambassadors from institutions across the country. The website's current Global Traffic Rank is 295 and is ranked 48 in India. The website has 3.5 Million+ Visitors Per Day. The number of users has grown by 40-45 per cent in the last 1-2 years.

Whether it's content for Data Structures & Algorithms, Programming Languages, Interview Experiences, Practice Problems, tutorials of CS Subjects, or numerous online courses – the platform has practically everything that one needs to crack a job interview in MNC.

However, getting enough interview opportunities is a serious challenge in itself. Keeping this in mind, GFG created the Get Hired Portal which helps geeks in getting their dream job without any hassle.

Also, GeeksforGeeks allows you to write about a certain topic and share it with everyone using the 'Contribute' option, and you can be paid for it in a variety of ways such as remuneration, internship chances, etc. GeeksforGeeks allows you to do it all without any hassle. Apart from that, numerous coding events, campus programs, and Giveaways are held regularly for individuals.

What Makes GeeksforGeeks Different From Other Platforms?

GeeksforGeeks primarily focused on making quality learning as affordable as possible so that it is accessible to all the students. This is one of the reasons we provide the majority of the content on our website for free.

We consider the competitor of GeeksforGeeks as GeeksforGeeks itself as we have no limitations to expand ourselves. We are constantly trying to make the platform better than yesterday and come up with updated, relevant and innovative content for the students consistently. Initially, GeeksforGeeks started from very small milestones such as 4-5 posts per week, and the frequency increased gradually and even it is increasing now as well. Also, there was no income from the blog in the early years, and we encountered numerous obstacles and problems, but the platform is constantly expanding as a byproduct of our ongoing dedication to providing the best content and other resources for students. We are continuously thinking about what new things we can offer students, how we can help them achieve their dream job more successfully.

GeeksforGeeks Future Plans

GeeksforGeeks is planning to come up with various pocket-friendly online and live courses on the latest and trending technologies to open the door for more job opportunities. Apart from this, we are also expanding ourselves in the school domains.

GeeksforGeeks intend to create the biggest community of learners worldwide and make sure that education is accessible to programming enthusiasts across all ages. Our aim is to decentralize the disconnect between learners and resources and modernize the way learning to code is perceived all over the world.

So wait no more, and start learning from the ultimate solution to every coder's learning needs and crack the job of your dreams today!

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/?utm_source=inf&amp;utm_medium=inf%2Fcollab&amp;utm_campaign=gfg_hindustantimes