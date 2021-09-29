Find out how Punjab’s women artisans are reviving their business with Flipkart

“My mother taught me how to stitch using a machine when I was quite young and ever since then my dream has been to become a fashion designer. I have survived the worst in life and grabbed at every chance I have gotten. Now my designs are going to be on a platform that is visible to the whole country and someday even the world,” quips Chandpreet Kaur, who works as a master designer at Sangrur Phulkari Producer Company (SPCC).

Sangrur is one of the off-farmer producer organizations that were onboarded through the Flipkart Samarth Program. Launched in July 2019 with an aim to provide artisans, weavers, MSMEs and rural entrepreneurs with a conduit to foray into e-commerce, the Samarth Program has been playing a pivotal role in helping these groups access a pan-India customer base, a variety of benefits and streamlined income sources.

Chandpreet Kaur, Master Designer at Sangrur Phulkari Producer Company

Kaur is no stranger to the advantages of using online platforms for garnering clientele – she has posted about their products on social media but embarking on the e-commerce path has been akin to a milestone. “Our products are 100% handmade and the designs are all original. We want our brand to get recognition on a national, and eventually, an international level,” she says, adding, “Our happiness will multiply and we’ll work even harder.” SPCC works with 200 women artisans across Punjab, who mostly craft Phulkari products.

A vital recourse during the pandemic

In the early months of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out followed by a nation-wide lockdown, it heralded a phase of herculean challenges for businesses across the country but things were trickier for rural industries that did not have the aegis of digital platforms that could help them continue running their businesses.

“We realized during the height of the pandemic and lockdowns that things had changed permanently. The world had shifted online, but these women artisans had not,” says Sangeeta Mehra, Deputy General Manager at NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), Punjab. Since decades, NABARD has been at the forefront of providing assistance to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and women-led self-help groups (SHGs). In the case of the latter, NABARD also provides skill development training and exposure visits to help rural entrepreneurs attain financial independence.

Amritpal Singh, Regional Director of Abhivyakti Foundation that was also onboarded through the Flipkart Samarth Program narrates, “Our biggest marketing platforms are usually sponsored exhibitions and fairs across the state and country. Our artisans would travel to various places, set up their stalls, showcase their creations and see ample sales. That entire source of income and marketing platform all but disappeared due to COVID-19.” Around 70-80 percent of the sales would come from these fairs, Singh added.

Amritpal Singh, Regional Director of Abhivyakti Foundation

Mehra says the tribulations faced by these rural entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, with their sales reducing to a trickle, led to the realization that the evolution of their business model into a digitized one was imperative. “It was observed that a significant number of consumers had shifted towards online portals to avoid direct contact and to maintain physical distance amid the pandemic. That’s when we reached out to Flipkart. NABARD held discussions with Flipkart to onboard SHG products on the portal to give a wider market and remunerative prices for products crafted by women in these groups,” Mehra explains.

The transition to the online model was met with some trepidation by the NGOs and SHG clusters given that they had no e-commerce experience but the host of benefits provided by Flipkart to Samarth partners such as a 6-month handholding period, cataloging support, training sessions, advertising credits, free photoshoots and the likes ensured that teething problems for sellers and artisans was minimized as much as possible.

Mehra says, “I was very honest with them (the NGOs and the SHGs) — that there may be pitfalls, they will need to improve on the quality and be comfortable to compete with the bigger brands. A program like Flipkart Samarth enables new entrants to e-commerce a soft-landing. I like to say that it’s always easier to go from a lake, to a river, and, finally, to the sea.”

“No matter what happens, there is always a phone in people’s hands and more often than not, that translates to sales. Flipkart recently concluded a free-of-cost photoshoot for 82 of our products. If we were to hire a professional photographer, it would cost us a large sum that we aren’t equipped to put in,” informs Kulwinder Singh Dhaliwal Director of Progressive Youth Forum, the non-profit organization that works to promote SPCC.

Dhaliwals’ views about how Flipkart’s efforts at familiarizing the artisans with the fundamentals of online business such as planning, stock-taking, training and strategizing were corroborated by Singh: “This is a new, professional way of working for the women. The 6-month free-of-cost facility is the biggest help in my opinion. Couple that with the photoshoot, training and others — these are a lot of benefits.”

This opportunity to enhance their knowledge is being seen as godsend by the women in these communities. Surjit Kaur who works with the Abhivyakti Foundation’s SHGs says, “There has been a lot of interest from the women as they don’t get this kind of knowledge otherwise. They have only studied till Class 5 or 6. They are very excited. Now they are hopeful that the marketing will improve and that they will be out of poverty.” For Surjit, who is primarily involved in making the women in these groups understand the basics of personal finances, the SHG was what helped her sail through a period of adversity when she was forced to fend for herself and her children after her husband’s demise.

The SHGs have not only served to catapult these women towards better economic conditions but the camaraderie that they develop with other women is a major source of emotional support. Manpreet Kaur, an artisan who trains under Chandpreet Kaur states, “I’m in the midst of a divorce, but coming here and learning the many things that they train you in, and having that purpose, has made me feel much better about things.”

In India, where digital literacy levels remain abysmally low, access to marketing platforms and a wider customer base remains an elusive goal for artisans and rural entrepreneurs. Programmes like Flipkart Samarth can bridge that gap and provide these communities ample opportunities to improve their incomes and quality of life. Currently, Flipkart Samarth supports 750,000 livelihoods across the country and artisans gain access to a platform of over 350 million registered customers from all parts of India.

