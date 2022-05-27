Find out how you can secure your portfolio with Multi Asset Mutual Fund

Once upon a time, the gamut of investing was confined to risk-free fixed income instruments. The older generations in India viewed asset classes that carried any element of risk with glasses coloured by cynicism. While those investment strategies may have worked out to varying degrees, a rising number of retail investors are warming up to the realization that diversification is indispensable for a successful investment journey. A money management equation where the asset class weightages are heavily skewed towards one or two variables can seldom withstand the vicissitudes of the market and even real life situations.

Asset allocation is the recipe that investors need to crack to maintain optimum diversification levels in their portfolio that is aligned with their risk appetite and investment horizon. However, while asset allocation may be the touchstone for a successful investment journey, decoding the right formula can be an elusive exercise for many investors, especially those who are new to the game.

There have been various studies that have been done – while the numbers might vary, the underpinning is that asset allocation is the primary return driver for any portfolio. You have to get the basic ingredients right for any investor’s portfolio to lower volatility and maximize returns. Through asset allocation you touch upon various asset classes – be it equities, fixed income, commodities, especially gold and there are a couple of other asset classes as well that some of the multi asset funds can invest into.

Investing in multi-asset mutual funds has emerged as a sought after choice for many. As a class of hybrid funds, it allows 10% of the investment portfolio in at least three different asset classes, mainly equity, bonds, and commodities. The underlying principle is that these asset classes respond in different ways to a given macroeconomic situation and thus the risks are ironed out to a large extent in the long run.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently conducted a special presentation on multi-asset fund with Kaustabh Belapurkar, Director – Fund Research at Morningstar throwing light on how multi-asset fund can aid investors with their asset allocation objectives. Here are a few excerpts from the event that was hosted by senior journalist Gautam Srinivasan:

Belapurkar kicked off the session by elucidating how asset allocation can be simplified with multi-asset funds. “I think it is important to bring structure and diversity in a portfolio. Every investor comes with a different goal, investment time horizon and risk return parameters. All of these calls for different asset allocation demands. But the point remains that you cannot populate your portfolio with a single asset class and try to just stay out of the market. The point I am trying to make is each asset class has its own set of different characteristics, different holding periods but when you marry the three of them, what it can do is while one class may tend to be volatile, another asset class will be largely stable when it comes to return criterion,” he said.

The structure of these funds play a crucial role in helping investors determine whether the fund is right for them or not, especially in terms of their diversification needs. Belapurkar explains that SEBI has laid out a definition of what a multi-asset fund should do and as per that it should own at least three asset classes and a minimum of ten percent in each of these asset classes. “The three primary asset classes are equities, fixed income and commodities. Most of the multi asset funds would have a significant allocation towards equities to start with and it would best serve investors to look at the underlying mandate to begin with. I think the broader underpinning is that since equities are a great long term asset class, fund houses want investors to get exposed as a significant portion of their portfolios. Of course, there is a tax angle to it but typically, most of them tend to own north of 65 percent in equities. It could be a mix of Indian and foreign equities. Beyond that they would also have bands which they would have defined pertaining to fixed income depending on equities being attractive or non-attractive.”

Regarding the time horizon that investors should have in mind before investing in these funds, he opines, “Majority of multi asset funds would have a significant portion of their portfolios in equities and mind you some of them might hedge certain portions but still equity would be the predominant underlying component of that. I would recommend that ideally investors should have a 5-year investment horizon which I think would be the bare minimum for investing in these funds.”

As is the case with any other asset class in the world of investments, Belapurkar says multi-asset funds too should be chosen after due deliberation and care should be taken to avoid the simplistic notion that adding any multi-asset fund to one’s portfolio would serve the purpose. “The other most important point is that these are great tools to do asset allocation but remember that not every investor’s asset allocation is going to be linked to a multi-asset fund. It may be the case that this may not be the only fund in your portfolio. While it’s a great tool because you do not need to buy asset classes separately, there could be a case where you may need to pad up the portfolio to reach the desired asset allocation you require,” he explains.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund by the HTBS team.