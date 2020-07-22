Find out more about skills needed for jobs of the future by attending this webinar!

About 65 per cent of children entering primary school now will grow up to be in jobs that do not even exist today, according to a report by World Economic Forum. In a world that is constantly evolving, rapid advancements in technologies and changing face of the workplace are opening up new career avenues for Gen Z.

Educational institutes, especially those imparting higher education, need to keep up with the curve and reinvent both the content as well as the method being used to impart the knowledge so as to make it relevant to the new-age jobs.

The ongoing pandemic has only made it more challenging for fresh graduates to scout for jobs in a market hit by recession and salary cuts. The silver lining – a range of new career options has opened up with students can explore, thereby enhancing their chances of securing a job.

Hindustan Times, in association with Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University, Gurugram brings to you a webinar, “New age skills for new age careers”, which will offer a holistic perspective on the careers of tomorrow. It will commence at 11 am on July 27, 2020. The webinar will cover a diverse spectrum of subjects ranging from Law, Commerce & Management and Engineering to Fashion & Design and Agriculture. It is targeted towards students and parents.

The subject experts will analyse the changes the aforementioned disciplines have undergone in the past decade and then go on to share the new study avenues that have opened up in that stream and new areas of focus. The webinar will also take in questions from the live audience.

Located on the outskirts of the National Capital in Gurugram, SGT University runs a range of courses from undergraduate to PhD levels. The faculties range from Engineering and Technology to Agricultural Sciences, Fashion and Design, Hotel and Tourism Management, Commerce & Management, Medical Sciences and Nursing.

The university is focused on ‘Nurturing Future Leaders” and was founded in 1999 under the Haryana Private Universities Act with a vision to bridge the existing skill gap and expectation on essential leadership standards in NextGen leaders.

So, if you are a student looking at future career avenues in these testing times, this is the one-stop chance to gain some perspective on what lies ahead! Be a part of the webinar.

