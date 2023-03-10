Find Out Why Investors Are Keeping an Eye on Maker, EOS and Big Eyes Coin!

Red looks like today’s colour in the crypto scene. Except if you are Maker (MKR), EOS (EOS) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

While the rest of the market is experiencing drops in prices across the board, Maker, EOS, and BIG are seeing northward moves. This is without a doubt attractive to investors, who are always looking for the coin with the potential to become the next big thing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maker (MKR) up by 15 percent

When the big players are down, Maker is up by 15.97% changing hands at $891.29 per token.

With a live market cap of $870,240,529 USD, MKR is currently ranked at #56 on Coinmarketcap.

The Maker governance token enables people to create and control the DAI stablecoin. The project’s goal is to run DAI, a community-managed decentralized cryptocurrency with a stable value soft-pegged to the US dollar.

It was first envisioned in 2015 and officially launched in December 2017.

The Maker ecosystem is one of the earliest initiatives in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, which aims to create decentralized financial products on top of blockchains with smart contracts like Ethereum.

EOS maintaining a solid front in crypto winter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While EOS is still trading below $2, it has maintained steady ground in otherwise turbulent times. In the last 7 days, it witnessed an increase of 1.83%, pushing its price up to $1.18.

The EOS Network is an open-source blockchain platform that places a strong priority on performance, flexibility, security, and developer experience.

EOS is appealing because of its community and technology. It enables programmers to create initiatives that other blockchains are unable to support. The network is simple to use and offers a variety of tools and educational materials to aid users in becoming familiar with the blockchain.

Is EOS a good investment? Some investors believe so. Cryptocurrency experts foresee a bullish market for EOS; the expected maximum price will rise to $3 by 2023, and the price of the EOS token will trade above $4.70 in 2025.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin rewards community with free loot boxes

The exciting promotion is still going on, and by entering the vault code "819," you can get a free 5,000% ROI loot box.

Big Eyes Coin is giving investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts yet another thrilling chance to fall even more in love with it in a major move. The exciting promotion is still going on, and by entering the vault code "819," you can get a free 5,000% ROI loot box. Also, if you can spend more than $100 on its loot boxes, you can get up to a 900% return on your investment!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since BIG announced the introduction of its loot boxes a week ago, reactions from both new and veteran investors have sparked a brand-new rally for the token. If you've never heard of loot boxes before, these are virtual mystery boxes with gifts that were initially created for video games. Loot boxes are the ideal cryptocurrency potential in the case of BIG. Imagine gambling with no chance of losing.

BIG’s presale is still underway as it enters the 12th stage, but if its current $31.5 million pre-launch sale is any indication, it will succeed even better than expected!

Click below for more on Big Eyes Coin:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}