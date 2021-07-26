Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Find your perfect home this season with HT Delhi home fest

The HT Delhi home fest will help you find a home that matches all your expectations. This virtual fest also works as a medium for developers to display their properties under one banner.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Hindustan Times- Delhi Home Fest

Home is a sacred space that belongs to you. Finding a perfect home for you and your loved ones could not get any simpler this season. Hindustan Times has collaborated with top developers in Delhi NCR to bring you their best offerings on a digital property called HT Delhi home fest.

Whether it's an apartment or penthouse or villa, you can gaze through a wide range of properties in different parts of NCR — Delhi, Noida, Gaziabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida — by various trusted developers. Hindustan Times has tied up with some of the biggest and trusted names such as — Ambience, Saya, Mapsko, Sobha, Bestech. A diverse range of properties is on offer in price brackets starting from Rs.69.5 lacs to over Rs. 3.85 crores.

With the Indian economy recovering from the consequences of the pandemic and with the availability of attractive home prices, analysts point out that it is a good time for investing in real estate.

The Home Fest is a campaign being run across the media house’s print and digital platforms to help developers reach the right customers. The campaign is being supplemented with targeted SMSes and emailer campaigns to relevant databases.

Taking the pandemic into consideration, this fest is taking place digitally. The people who are on the lookout for new homes can go through all the properties without physically traveling to all these locations.

All you need to do is register on the web page: https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/delhi-home-fest/ and select the area of your choice. Then, select the developer of your choice from the listed options. If you are focused on the location and want to explore all the options in that area, you can do that too, and then create your own shortlist after seeing the features and prices.

All the details about the properties, including detailed brochures of the projects, are available on the microsite. You can see actual photographs of the property as well as the homes on offer, along with site plans and the list of amenities. An interactive map also plots the exact location of the project, so that you know where exactly it is situated, and check connectivity with your place of work, etc.

There hasn't been an easier way of finding your ideal abode. Here's your best chance to get the keys to your dream home.

