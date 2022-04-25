Finding and interviewing a California business lawyer

For companies from India wanting to do business in California, it can seem overwhelming to try and find a business attorney in California. There are so many lawyers in California; how can you narrow it down and pick the one that is right for your company?

In this article, we will discuss where to look for business lawyers and how to interview them.

Where to Look for Small Business Lawyers

“There are a number of ways to search for attorneys in California, but there are two ways that we believe to be the most effective,” advised a small business lawyer at California Business Lawyer & Corporate Lawyer, Inc., law firm.

Legal Directories

“Many of these are online now and provide a list of business lawyers sorted by area. The state bar association will have a full list and be the most up-to-date. There are also several legal directories for business attorneys in particular industries or who practice certain areas of law,” advised Brad Nakase who is a business and wrongful termination lawyer at the Nakase Law firm. If you can cross-reference across one or two directories, you will find the best list of lawyers who possess the skills you need.

Referrals

Ask other business owners who they use and why they would or wouldn’t recommend them. If they have time, ask a few questions to get an idea of how easy they are to work with and how they treat their clients. Ask them how easy they are to get a hold of, if they return calls quickly, and how they solve problems. This will provide you with much more information than an online review, and you can gauge if they will be a good fit or not.

How to Interview Potential Small Business Lawyers

Yes, you should interview your shortlisted attorneys and use the answers to compare their suitability. In preparing for an interview, analyze CACI jury instructions for California laws at CrowdSourceLawyers.com. Meet in person so you can get an accurate impression of the lawyer and their law firm before you make a decision. Pay attention to all aspects of the consultation, like booking it, how long you are waiting in reception, and how the business attorney is. If the lawyer is rude, do not work with them. There are plenty of lawyers out there; you do not need to work with a rude one.

Ask the following questions:

Have You Worked With Businesses Like Mine Before?

Whether that is small businesses, companies in your industry, or businesses with a similar structure or circumstances. You want to know if their legal knowledge is applicable to your circumstances. Ask them for examples of their experiences. They will not be able to give specifics because of confidentiality, but they can give you some information.

Have You Dealt With X Before?

If you have any particular legal concerns or issues, find out if they have experience as that is a pressing issue you need to solve immediately. Be really open with the attorney about the trouble you are having or even things that worry you. It is a short consultation, so be brief, and don’t expect a full explanation of how to fix it. You just want to know:

- If they’ve dealt with the issue before

- What was the outcome

Will You Refer Me to Colleagues If I Need Specialist Help

A lawyer’s network is almost as important as the lawyer’s skills and experience. It will save you time hunting for a specialist attorney if you have a complex tax matter or need a bankruptcy lawyer, for example. Find out where your lawyer stands on referrals before you hire them.

Is the Work Split With Clerks and Paralegals At Your Law Firm?

Most law firms will have paralegals and clerks to do some of the leg work and paperwork. This is a good thing, and ideally, you want a law firm that does this. It means:

- The lawyer’s time is freed up to handle complex matters

- Their time is charged at a lower rate than the lawyer’s

- You will always be able to reach someone who knows at least a little bit about your case if the lawyer is busy.

The lawyer will often review the work of the clerk or paralegal as their reputation is still on the line.

Do You Foresee Any Conflicts of Interest?

If your lawyer works with a number of businesses within your industry, a conflict of interest is more likely. They will not be able to represent you in cases where the opposing party is a current or former client because of knowledge they learnt while working with your opposing party. This is something you want to discover before you hire them, rather than scrambling to find a lawyer last minute.

What Are Your Preferred Communication Methods?

Everyone has ways they prefer to communicate, and a busy business owner is more specific about their preferences than most. If you prefer email, calls, meeting in person, or some combination, you need to speak to your lawyer about whether that is possible. Find out if your communication methods work together, and they are willing to communicate in a way you prefer.

