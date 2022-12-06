FinGuru achieves 5x Y-O-Y growth; provides Virtual CFO services globally

India,6th December 2022: Founded in 2019, the finance and management consultancy firm FinGuru has successfully catered to over 50+ brands and organizations in the last 3 years. Incepted amidst the pandemic, FinGuru witnessed a 5x Y-O-Y growth and has enhanced its client portfolio.

Conceptualized by a team of professional enthusiasts, FinGuru caters to a diversified group of industries, including E-commerce, NBFC, FinTechs, multi-commodity companies, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and trading, and software development companies, among key industries.

Sandhya Dhomeja, Founder and CEO of FinGuru

Sharing the brand's journey so far, Sandhya Dhomeja, Founder and CEO of FinGuru, stated, "The Covid-19 pandemic and initial lockdowns led to a temporary dent in our operations. However, digitization became a growth catalyst for us. We initiated our services virtually, which played a great role in the market to accept Virtual services. As a qualified and experienced Chartered Accountant, I observed that many business owners are unable to monitor and map their finances and keep track of their finances. Understanding the existing gaps in the segment and the extreme potential, we at FinGuru launched a Virtual CFO service that has accelerated our growth in the last 3 years."

FinGuru with its global network as an added advantage acts as a CFO as an advisor, extended team member, or integral growth strategist along with having expertise in fund raising activities.

With the rise in demand for Virtual CFO Services, FinGuru has expanded its global horizon and catered to numerous new-age organizations with its bespoke service portfolio. FinGuru's professional CFO team assists in fine-tuning the financial plan to accelerate growth and profit targets. Keeping their CFO service highly customizable, they let their client choose the nature of service per the industry requirement and help businesses fill the gap at the top in their finance function.

FinGuru

Along with their Virtual CFO Service, they also help International companies set up their business in India and provide On-Demand Back Office support with Finance, Accounting, and HR & Payroll Solutions.

"We firmly believe that it is imperative for business owners and corporations to monitor and analyze the numbers that affect their business growth and dynamics. At FinGuru we comprehend and cater to the financial and structuring of a corporation and assist them in finding the best possible solutions to improve their financial health," added Sandhya Dhomeja.

With a vision to resolve the financial requirements diligently and effectively, which shall boost the company's growth, FinGuru acts as a financial angel by avoiding any transactions that adversely affect the company profile. FinGuru provides a 360⁰ review and planning to a company, whether it is a project-based requirement, business planning, or expansion.

Client Testimonials:

Raj Rana, Sexy Beast, India - I can't speak highly enough of the FinGuru team andSandhya. Professional, knowledgeable, and highly efficient. I can focus on other areas of my work easily knowing I have them. Recommend to anyone looking for a finance and accounts partner.

Serge Mordenfeld, Openlm, Israel - FinGuru provided excellent service. We would like to thank Sandhya.

Shiv Om Saini, Navya Fab, Germany - A very dedicated team and helps to get move things around in India, when it comes to finance, company registration,legals Etc. Thanks for your support!!!

Connect with us to Get tailor-made quotes for your business; visit -https://finguruindia.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.