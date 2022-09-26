Finolex launches real-life short film about Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria's life

Movies leave one feeling as if they've already experienced a slice of life that they wouldn't have otherwise. Watching films based on true stories and real-life characters is fun. They have a certain spark that demands us to watch them again. Such zeal is uncommon if we talk about regular cinema, but documentaries and biographies dominate the cinematic boulevard. For the emotional and intimate tinge, we get connected to a whole world of parallel reality that understands and grasps the untold stories about iconic people. It is believed that truth is often stronger than fiction. One such film based on real-life incidents and experiences is 'Pralhad' by Schbang Motion Pictures, with the support of Finolex Industries, which was released on YouTube recently.

The sense depicted by Pralhad shows what happens in the real world in an engaging, complex, and subtle way, clutching people to their imagination. It is not like the endless stream of movies found on the internet, but it entertains, informs, and makes you feel unhooked from life problems as you experience someone else's life uncovered. It has a soothing storyline with non-complex characters and commercial purposes, aiming to educate and amuse its viewers with something more than fiction. The movie takes you on a rollercoaster ride, playing with tactics and emotionally enlightening movie slants. This movie has flourished and worked its magic on the audiences, all under its Director - Sayan Mukherjee.

The plotlines of the film portray a boy, Shri Pralhad P. Chabbaria, the future founder of one of India's biggest companies, Finolex, who left his home only with INR 10 in his pocket, only to turn it into INR 10,000 crores later. In this sense, non-fiction movies are an excellent way to see through a kaleidoscope of life struggles, showing a diverse and multi-dimensional mirror of who we are. Individually and collectively, Pralhad pictures a life that walks the audience through the efforts that he faced on his journey to the city that never sleeps - Mumbai. This cinematic work engages people by creating a mirage of real-life experiences. Hence, watching this piece of art is like keeping you in someone else's shoes while also making sure that the viewers are getting connected with this ultimate experience.

Following his triumph, Shri Pralhad P. Chabbaria successfully established Finolex Industries Limited, which has remained India's foremost PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer for more than 40 years. After receiving ISO 9001:2015 certifications for all of its facilities, this business has stashed the loyalty and commitment of its consumers. Apart from Finolex's booming industry, it has taken its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) endeavors earnestly. Thus, it has been helping the underprivileged and giving back to society in every way possible. Further, the company aims to enrich its values and continue contributing to society.

With over 900 dealers and 21,000 retail touchpoints, Finolex has been driving the consumer market today. It is striving to serve consumers who support them and its products. The ongoing investments by the company enrich its value chain and increase the technological spirit that keeps the company at its best endeavor. Finolex is ready to dominate the future and continue its contribution to the Indian economy. At the same time, 'Pralhad' - the short film is an outstanding experience that lets one directly connect to the story.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.