News / Brand Stories / Fintech in India: A Global Contender

Fintech in India: A Global Contender

brand stories
Published on Sep 18, 2023 07:41 PM IST

India's fintech sector is booming, capturing 14% of global funding and ranking #2 in deal volume. The projected market potential is USD 2.1 Tn by 2030.

Fintech in India: A Global Contender
Fintech in India: A Global Contender
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi (India), September 13: India's fintech sector is booming. With 3,085 startups registered with DPIIT, the nation stands out in the global fintech arena, capturing 14% of worldwide funding and ranking #2 in deal volume. The projected market potential is an impressive USD 2.1 Tn by 2030. Several factors drive this surge: diverse offerings, from digital payments to insurtech, Indian fintech caters to a broad financial spectrum; favorable regulation from government agencies like the DPIIT, offering a conducive environment for fintech growth; and a vast market where many in India remain underbanked, presenting a massive opportunity for fintech services.

Siddharth Zarabi discussed the landscape with Somyajit Ghosh of India Lends and Mohit Bedi of Kiwi. Ghosh emphasized the evolving consumer demands for quick lending solutions, while Bedi stressed continuous innovation to meet these needs. By 2030, as digital adoption grows and collaborations between fintech and traditional institutions increase, India's fintech space looks set to shine on the global stage. However, challenges like regulation and cybersecurity remain vital to address

https://www.linkedin.com/in/vayun-jain-0078b3212

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out