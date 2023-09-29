Fintegration has recently launched a robust API discovery platform

India, September 28, 2023: Given the rapid advances in the fintech sector that India has long been pioneering, premier fintech software company Fintegration (The company of MobileFirst Applications) has recently launched the Fintech API discovery platform for India. Behind launching the platform, lies Fintegration’s aim of helping financial institutions, Fintechs & private banks make informed choices when it comes to selecting the right API (Application Programming Interface) platforms. With Digital India, the app aims to make access to finance technology available to all. The platform features a wide range of fintech APIs- which acts as a software bridge between two otherwise incompatible sites, thus simplifying and streamlining trans-platform operations- including those around Accounting and Taxation, Banking, Big Data Analytics, insurance, Investment, KYC, AML and Compliance, lending, and payment.

Given the constantly evolving concerns around cybersecurity and ever-changing financial compliances, fintech companies and consumers both need a robust Application Programming Interface that would be adaptable to the changes and regulations of the market. Fintegration, will not just help many organisations boost their productivity and safeguard transactions but also improve their consumer experience, thus bolstering customer satisfaction around the company.

About the launch of the API discovery platform, Nishant Shah, CTO of Fintegration said, “We are thrilled to launch our very own API discovery platform for India. To those already involved in the fintech world, the usefulness of a solid API cannot be overstated. In fact, the entire complex set of financial services the fintech players strive to offer is enabled by APIs. India’s move toward Digital Public infrastructure & providing consent-driven data access is exemplary. The Government of India is one of the largest API providers & continuously improves the performance of its APIs. We are looking forward to helping the existing as well as the newcomers in the fintech world in choosing the right API, thus, in a way enabling them to better serve their customers and create value for the overall fintech ecosystem.”

While talking about the brand’s credibility and commitment to excellence, he continued, “We already have built technology solutions for several global pioneering companies such as Flipkart, USA Rugby, Vodacom, MyGlamm, Xoxoday, Plaid, Codat, among others. Our credentials more than justify the revolutionary platform our upcoming initiative is set to be. We hope that the project will further solidify our presence as a quality fintech software company in the market.”

Attesting to solid product the recently launched API discovery platform is, stands the extensive track record of the projects successfully delivered by Fintegration, erstwhile known as MobileFirst Applications when the company was incepted in 2014. The company has not just been the integration partner of global fintech giants such as Plaid, Codat, and Rutter but also has built multiple software solutions.

On the launch, Arpan Desai, CEO and Director of Fintech at MobileFirst Applications said, “We are taking a lead from our experiences in Fintech product development from the USA, UK & Europe to make robust API ecosystem in India. Companies like NSDL/Protean, RBI, SEBI, NPCI, and banks are contributing heavily to API & technology modernisation. This shows commitment to be data-first & API-first approach in Fintech for Bharat”

The solutions crafted by Fintegration include invoice financing, credit automation, underwriting, BNPL Mobile apps, and a lending platform, as well as building investment mobile applications for some of the foremost fintech players around the world, such as NSDL, Flipkart, Xoxoday, and Fold Money. The eclectic array of expertise, as indicated by the numerous projects the company has under its belt, means the API discovery platform is informed by a holistic understanding of the fintech domain. All in all, with the recently launched forum, Fintegration is set to continue on its legacy path.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fintegrationfs.com/

