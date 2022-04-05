First Punjabi horror thriller movie “Noor” by Amina Films to be released in July

Horror movies are something we don’t wait for. Compared to other movie genres, horror movies are less popular among Indians.

If we talk about the Punjab film industry, the most popular genres comprise old love stories, goons, and others. These types of movies have always been a trend in Punjab.

Over the years, the Punjab film industry has produced the same kind of movies. The surprising part is that no one has ever dared to change this trend. This is because moviemakers are not confident about the audience accepting something new. However, things are about to change with Amina Films.

Amina Films, founded by Ameen Khan, is all set to release Punjab’s first-ever horror-thriller in July 2022. The name of the movie is Noor and it is set to release on OTT platforms.

After decades of watching the same old goons and love stories, the people of Punjab will finally get to watch something new. The release of Noor by Amina Films is set to mark a change in the Punjab film industry.

About The Movie – Noor

Noor Movie is produced by Ameen Khan. It is Punjab’s first-ever horror thriller movie starring Santosh Malhotra, Jagmeet Kaur, Naina, Safar, Raja and Tarun Sheetal in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Mahi Bawa, whereas the assistant directors are Karuna Kashyap and Sandeep Jhaloor, with Harish Chadha being the DOP-Director of Photography.

Given the increasing popularity of OTT platforms, Amina Films assumed that it would be a good idea to release their movie on a popular OTT site. The film is scheduled to release in July. However, we are yet to get an exact date.

The possible release date of Noor is a month away and it is already creating a lot of hype among the audience. According to many movie experts, horror movies in Punjab are a big no. However, the makers of Noor beg to differ. Mahi Bawa, the director and writer of the movie said that there is always a first time for everything.

Amina Films and crew are excited about the big release. They have received a lot of support from the general public for their experiment. For the first time, someone dared to break the rule and offer the audience of Punjab something new to watch instead of the same old goons and love stories.

The moviemakers are very confident about the movie. They are expecting it to do well. The fact that the movie will be launched on an OTT platform will be easily accessible to everyone.

As far as the production process is concerned, the movie is currently in the editing stage. Everything has been done with utmost care be it photography, for which Harish Chadha (DOP - Director of Photography) is in charge of and Director Mahi Bawa along with Assistant Directors Karuna Kashyap and Sandeep jhaloor have left no stone unturned to make the movie the best in the genre.

It was shot in different locations in Punjab. It is a mid-budget movie produced by Amina Films to test the waters.

Noor Movie Main Cast & Crew

The upcoming movie stars some of the newest faces in the industry.

Produced by: Ameen Khan (Founder of Amina Films and Amina Bazaar)

Written & Directed by: Mahi Bawa

Lead Cast: Santosh Malhotra, Jagmeet Kaur, Naina, Safar, Raja and Tarun Sheetal are in the lead roles.

Also there are other people in the main and supporting roles who have worked hard to make this movie a huge hit. The list includes Harish Chadha (DOP - Director of Photography), Karuna Kashyap & Sandeep Jhaloor (Assistant Directors). How this movie will be received by the audience, only time will tell.

Amina Films Redefining The Punjab Film Industry

Amina Films is an established production house based in Punjab. It was founded by Ameen Khan, a 28-year-old businessman from Malerkotla. He is the founder and producer of Amina Films, while Mahi Bawa is the CEO of Amina Films.

Previously, Amina Films produced a Bollywood movie named “My Half” which was directed by Mahi Bawa.

Amina Films is once again ready to surprise audiences. They are all set to release their first-ever horror movie, Noor. The whole team of Noor, including Ameen Khan, has a lot of expectations from this movie. After decades of generating similar movies, Amina Films is finally breaking the chain.

The Amina Films team believes strongly in this film. Even though it is an experimental project for them, they are confident that the film will be received well by Punjab audiences. People are already supporting Amina Films and their urge to reform the Punjab film industry.

Despite being criticised by many film experts, the makers of Noor have not lost hope. Rather they are striving to make their film a success.

Noor is scheduled to release in July on OTT platforms. But as of now the exact launch date or the OTT platform name is not yet revealed by the movie makers. We are also yet to receive the trailer of the movie.

Founder of Amina Films - Ameen Khan

Amina Films is founded by Ameen Khan, a young entrepreneur from Malerkotla. He was born on November 9, 1993.

This 28-year old is an ambitious man who is always on the hunt for doing something new. Besides Amina Films, he also founded Amina Bazaar, an online marketplace for buying fancy numbers.

CEO of Amina Films - Mahi Bawa

The CEO of Amina Films is a multi-talented woman. From being a great businesswoman to directing movies, there’s nothing that Mahi Bawa cannot do.

The upcoming movie Noor is both directed and written by Mahi Bawa herself.

Final Words

The release of Noor is expected to encourage other filmmakers and producers in Punjab to follow their path. It is expected to be the best Punjabi horror movie and much of the credit goes to Ameen Khan, founder of Amina Films, to take the initiative of making a horror movie in Punjabi cinemas . How the audience is going to receive it, only time will tell. But finally the audience of Punjab will get something new to watch.

