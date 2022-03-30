Firstbase and the decentralization of business

Deciding to create your own company in a pandemic might seem like a daunting task, but Firstbase is focused on helping aspiring entrepreneurs set up their own business entities from anywhere in the world, even if they aren’t based in the jurisdiction they want to open in.

The Firstbase platform is conveniently set up so that there is no paperwork and tedious documentation when it comes to starting a company. It is as simple as filling all required forms online and receiving your legal documents in the mail. Once that’s done, Firstbase will expedite your Tax ID (EIN) number and your company would be eligible to open a business bank account, all while being in your country of residence. You don’t even have to be a US citizen.

Decentralization is the word of the decade. It represents the masses’ desire to break free from the chains of the corporate world. Decentralization is how the younger generation will take back control and push their way into an industry that has time and time again, made certain that the doors are locked.

But Firstbase is here to change all that.

You no longer have to be in the same country as your employer or employees, thanks to decentralization. The gig economy has ensured that people all over the world know where they are able to source affordable and quality talent, and talented individuals know where they are able to request for higher rates and learn how to place their worth instead of allowing a corporate giant to tell them how much they are worth.

Firstbase supports decentralization because the company understands that decentralization is the future. Today, CEOs and graphic designers can collaborate on opposite sides of the world, in real-time. For those in the media and art industry, they have known long ago that such collaborative work is possible - just take a look at Hollywood films and the blockbusters that we so enjoy. Editing, CGI work, and so much more are now done by remote, decentralized teams all over the world.

Hollywood understands the importance of decentralizing its studio and packaging it under one umbrella. It’s no different if a Chinese company were to open a branch in America as an American company, because it gives the staff who are based locally to have an easier time with payment and taxes. At the rate that DeFi is going, perhaps one day it would no longer be necessary for those purposes. However, the services that Firstbase offers can also be utilized in other ways that can continue to support the development of decentralization.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.