Five creators share the way they aced their content game

In today’s digital world, the canvas is vast and open to anyone who wants to dip a brush into the future, reimagine possibilities, unleash expression and script the story of tomorrow. A post, a Group, a Live, a Reel - social media has completely changed the way we communicate, a shift that leapfrogged to all-new highs with the pandemic.

The second edition of Fuel for India, presented by Meta, explored this theme further through a virtual event packed with stories of grit, passion, and purpose, all powering a new future for the country. Speaking at the event were five content creators who have used the power of Facebook and Instagram to create intriguing conversations online and create a lasting impact using words. Each of these creators come from diverse backgrounds and explore different themes, but are bound together by the thread of social media.

The virtual event saw actor, performer, drag artist and LGBTQIA activist Sushant Divgikar Aka Rani Ko-He-Nur (@sushantdivgikr), in conversation with the economically hilarious Sharan Hegde (@financewithsharan), mental health champion Divija Bhasin (@awkwardgoat3), the comedian Srishti Dixit (@srishtipatch) and the entertainer Vishnu Kaushal (@thevishnukaushal) who shared their journeys, how they have grown as content creators and the roadmap for 2022. Some excerpts.

“We are living in the golden age of expression” : Sushant Divgikar Aka Rani Ko-He-Nur (@sushantdivgikr)

“Ten years ago, we didn’t know what a content creator was. And, today in 2021, we are living in the golden age of expression in India. Facebook and Instagram are platforms for expression and they have something for everyone,” said Divgikar.

Social media has offered the power of reach to a section of society who might not be able to even enter a room because of their gender, orientation, colour, size. Today, they are empowered and can make themselves heard with their content.

“You need to know how to make content to showcase yourself” : Sharan B Hegde (@financewithsharan), Economically Hilarious

Financial whizz Hedge made his foray into the world of content creation a year ago. “Once the pandemic hit, I was doing a lot of video consumption across multiple platforms and several creators out there inspired me to start something of my own,” he said.

But, what made him pick personal finance out of all the topics available out there? “Personal finance is something that I was always really really good at. So, my endeavour is to educate the people on at least the basic stuff about finance so that they are not caught clueless. This is not just for the boring parts of finance but the important stuff. It is something that affects all of us regardless of what we do,” he further said.

His two cents to everyone out there is that even if you don’t want to take on content creation as a full-time gig, you need to learn how to make content showcase yourself in today’s world.

“People are going to judge you anyway. Might as well get paid for it” : Divija Bhasin (@awkwardgoat3), Mental Health Champion

Divija Bhasin holds strong views on all matters, especially those affecting mental health, and is not at all apologetic about it.

“I have a lot of opinions about things in our society which are very much connected to mental health. But we don’t realise it. I started making videos on issues like that. I really enjoy it – I always used to get these thoughts but never said it out loud. But now I have a platform to do that,” she said.

Through her work, she tries to debunk myths about mental health and create awareness about the issues that she feels strongly about. Others may agree or disagree with her views, but that doesn’t stop her from sharing.

“Don’t be afraid of people’s judgment and just do what you want to do” : Srishti Dixit (@srishtipatch), the girl next door

Dixit has touched upon several facets of day to day life with her eclectic content. “Earlier, I used to put a lot of pressure on myself to be extremely informative, politically correct and just the right kind of influence on everyone who was following me and I was putting myself on some kind of pedestal when I was doing that,” she said.

Over the last few months, she has eased the pressure on herself and turned the focus on entertainment, more than anything else.

The content space has seen a lot of change in the past decade but this is the future. “I just feel like it is a very dynamic space to be in. Gen Z is killing it in this format, they are the future, and they will be the tastemakers too,” she says. The content space has evolved from making 5 minute videos to one minute videos to just 15 second videos now.

“Use the skill of content creation to explore your passion” : Vishnu Kaushal (@thevishnukaushal), the man of many characters

Kaushal has been changing perceptions and influencing people through his rib tickling content, while he just feels he is having fun! “My key motivation to do anything at all is having fun,” said Kaushal. Back in the day when there was no way of sharing content, he and his brother used to create videos just for fun. When the pandemic hit, he suddenly realised his videos were going viral. “I feel like I was always creating content. I just got noticed,” he quipped.

In this quest for creating content ‘just for fun’, he hit 100 K one night and that he said was the moment when he started believing that he was doing this for a living. The space of content has changed drastically after the pandemic and short form content has blown up like anything. Every platform is showcasing it today.

His advice to everyone: “Use the skill of content creation to explore your passion like I am doing today and this has made me happier than I have ever been before.”