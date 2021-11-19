Five destinations in Rajasthan you just can’t miss this winter

There is something truly magical about experiencing the royalty of Rajasthan in the winter. The nip in the air makes that laal maas and mirchi paratha truly more treasure-worthy in the backdrop of a royal fort.

Rajasthan is the perfect travel destination for those who like to live life king size! So, whether it is living and being treated like royalty in an opulent palace turned hotel, or enjoying a bonfire under starry skies with some traditional folk music and culinary delights, the hospitality this royal state can offer is truly unparalleled.

Put these five cities on your winter getaway map for 2021 and you definitely won’t be disappointed.

Jaipur

Fondly known as the Pink City, Jaipur is undoubtedly the most popular city frequented by tourists for its architectural brilliance and for shopping. For heritage lovers, Hawa Mahal and Amer Palace are absolute must visits while shoppers can revel in the lanes of Bapu Bazaar, Johari Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar and MI Road for treasures of block printed fabrics, silver and blue pottery. It is also popular for the coveted Jaipur Literary Festival that also happens in the winters.

Udaipur

Set on the banks of the picturesque Lake Pichola, with the Lake Palace in the midst, Udaipur is known as the Venice of the East. The winding lanes of the ghats, dotted with numerous havelis turned into hotels and fabulous places to eat are any traveler's delight! And, you must not miss a candlelight dinner beside the calming waters of the lake with the majestic Lake Palace in all its glory in the background. An absolute must-do for everyone!

Ranthambore

The city of Ranthambore houses a famous national park that is one of the best places to spot a tiger in north India. The wild jungle houses an ancient 10th century fort in the centre called Ranthambore Fort and also has several small temples, mosques and hunting pavilions of heritage value. The national park is a storehouse of biodiversity for hundreds of species of flora and over 300 species of birds that it is home to. This destination is a complete nature lover's delight!

Jodhpur

This blue city is really blue! If you trek to the top of Mehrangarh Fort, the old city of Jodhpur is a magnificent spectacle of tiny blue rooftops. The views are spectacular and so is the food and hospitality of this heritage city. The fort itself is an architectural masterpiece and is the oldest and only living fort in the world. Do not miss a trip to Umaid Bhawan Palace, which has hosted many celebrity weddings, a recent one being the big fat Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas shaadi.

Dholpur

Located on the way to Gwalior from Agra, the city of Dholpur used to be the hotbed for banditry not so long ago. But, it is now emerging as a popular tourist hotspot for its lush green surroundings and scenic natural beauty. It is famous for the red sandstone that was used to make the famous Red Fort in Delhi. You must go for the famous Chambal River Safari and the ruins of the Shergarh Fort.

