Five financial new year resolutions you should vouch for this year

The start of a new year brings with it an opportunity to reflect on the year that has gone by and set goals for the future, especially when it comes to managing your finances better. You can take stock of your past decisions and make new ones for a financially better future.

Here are five ways in which you can kick off the new year with a fresh perspective as you follow these effective yet practical financial new year resolutions.

1. Open digital savings account for daily transactions

If you haven’t joined the digital banking bandwagon, it’s about time you do! A digital savings account is akin to an electronic means to deposit your money - you can access your funds from anywhere and at any time and don’t need to sync your timings with the bank to make transactions or access banking services. With Airtel Payments Bank, you can open a secure, paperless, and zero-contact savings account from the comfort of your home with just a video call. What’s even better is that there is no minimum balance commitment. You can enjoy up to 6 per cent interest on your savings account, deposit any amount as many times as you like, and use the account to make contactless payments with the Scan & Pay feature through UPI.

Interest rate: Up to ₹1 lakh: 2.5% ( ₹2500) p.a.

₹1 Lakh - ₹2 Lakhs: 6% ( ₹6000) p.a.

2. Switch to the safest way to pay

As more and more people take to digital payments for the convenience it offers, there has also been an exponential increase in digital payments fraud over the past 3 years. The Government’s cybercrime department reported more than 61,000 complaints of digital payments in May 2022 alone. Considering the facts above, risking your primary account by using it for all your daily transactions isn't wise anymore. Opting for a separate account for daily payments with a digital bank, such as Airtel Payments Bank, would be prudent. Besides getting the convenience of banking from the comfort of your home or office, you also get added security of Airtel Safe Pay. This feature ensures no transaction goes through without your review and approval. Airtel Payments Bank offers an additional 3rd-factor authentication, which no other bank or wallet provides, for a safe banking experience.

3. Make smart investments

Gone are the days when investments were limited to deposits or equity markets, and one had to go through tedious processes and lengthy paperwork to make investments in their preferred avenues. With the alternative investment space gaining popularity for the kind of returns it offers to beat inflation, you can look at avenues such as Digi Gold to park your surplus funds into. Using Airtel Payments Bank, you can buy and sell 24 Karat 99.50 per cent pure gold without the hassle of storing it in a bank locker or similar safe place. The gold is bought for you, and you can seek its physical delivery at any time and on as many occasions as you wish. You also have the flexibility of investing any amount in Digi Gold - it can even be as low as ₹1. Besides Digi Gold, Airtel Payments Bank also offers fixed deposits in association with IndusInd Bank. This another smart investment option by Airtel Payments Bank lets you earn an interest rate of up to 6.75% p.a., while senior citizens will receive an additional 0.50% on all FDs.

4. One app for multiple payments

India has taken giant leaps toward digital payments after demonetisation, and the pandemic accelerated this trend further, bringing about a kind of cashless revolution in the country. Though we perform monetary transactions online more than ever, switching to different apps for different payments still holds us back. But not anymore with a digital bank such as Airtel Payments Bank. The safest digital bank lets you use one app, the Airtel Thanks App, for multiple payments. Courtesy of the intuitive UI/UX the app has, paying utility bills, shopping online, buying insurance and much more are a breeze.

5. Rewarding Payments

Airtel Payments Bank rewards you for every transaction with its Rewards123 programme. The programme offers cashback benefits, subscription plans and a lot more for transacting digitally using the Airtel Thanks App.

So, what are you waiting for? Switch to Airtel Payments Bank, the safest digital account, for all your daily transactions.

